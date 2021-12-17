Wildcat defense buries Jimmies, 89-45

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team obliterated Jamestown University JV Thursday, Dec. 16 in a 89-45 home win. NDSCS was led by double-digit scoring efforts from Logan Jedwabny (20 pts), Khari Broadway (14 pts), Noah Christensen (12 pts) and Jesse White (11 pts). The Wildcats improved to 13-1 with the win.
Christensen bounced back from an awkward landing on a dunk attempt in the first half, toughing out some leg tightness to log 29 minutes and five steals. He was ruthless in hedging screens and eliminating the Jamestown post game. The first-year forward tallied three assists, sealing off defenders to open up outside shots for his guards.
“Sometimes you have guys that need to take more accountability, Noah takes too much, because he does a lot of good things even when he’s not playing well. I want him to be more aggressive,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said. “He needs to start asserting himself a bit more. When he missed that first three, he was hesitant … go fire two more of ‘em. He had a couple nice post moves, he protects the rim well and he gets back on defense for us.”
Jedwabny buried five of 10 three-point attempts in his second straight 20-point outing.
“He mixes really well, he’s really come on for us,” Engen said of Jedwabny. “He and RaShaun (Parker) do a lot of the same things. They shoot it, but they know how to play and they find different people on the floor. Logan started getting more opportunities, ironically, when RaShaun was injured. I have to get them both going now because they are very important for us.”
Broadway was a beast on the boards, pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds at point guard. Connor Hollenbeck and Parker Jones contributed six rebounds each. NDSCS shot 57 percent from the field .
Jamestown shot 25 percent. Anthony Conzemius, a 2021 Breckenridge High School graduate, led the Jimmies with 12 points and the team’s only blocked shot in the contest.
