Wildcat football has 4 NJCAA All-Americans
Courtesy NDSCS Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The NJCAA announced The DIII All-American Football Teams for 2021, and four NDSCS Wildcats earned their spots on the list.

Sylvestester Ware IV (DL), Ethan Lyons (OL), and Nikolas Hunchak (P) were selected to the first team.

Ware’s team-high nine sacks ranked sixth in the nation. He was also seventh in tackles for loss (12) and 10th in assisted tackles (36). Ware forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Lyons led an offensive line that produced national leaders in both passing and receiving touchdowns.

Hunchak averaged 43.2 yards per punt and threw an 80-yard touchdown.

JaDerian Johnson (LB) was named to the second team. He racked up 50 tackes, 4.5 sacks and deflected five passes. He recovered a fumble and scored one TD.



Tags

Load comments