Duoth Gach notched a double-double for North Dakota State College of Science with 23 points and 11 rebounds during their road victory.

Most years United Tribes Technical College is an easy win for North Dakota State College of Science, but the Thunderbirds have made some strides in catching up with the rest of the conference the last two years.

Science traveled to Bismarck, North Dakota, to take on Tribes on Monday, Jan. 20 and were locked in a battle with the hosts. The Wildcats made a run in the last 10 minutes to secure the 86-75 victory.

“Not exactly a traditional win over Tribes who’s not always a great program, but the last couple years (Head Coach Pete Conrad’s) done a great job at that program. They’re a credible team,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said.

The Thunderbirds went with a guard-ball lineup and drilled 13 trey balls compared to the Wildcats’ four triples. Science made up for the lack of shooting by winning the rebound battle 49-32.

“All their guards are quick and can stroke it. They are a tough matchup,” Engen said.

Duoth Gach was leading the charge on the glass with 11 boards and he also led the team with 23 points.

Next up for NDSCS (15-3) is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 home showdown with Bismarck State College.

NDSCS Stat Leaders

Points

Duoth Gach- 23

Rayquan Moore- 17

Khari Broadway- 14

Rebounds

Gach- 11

Uhana Ochan- 7

Momo Kone- 6

Assists

Broadway- 2

Diang Gatluak- 2

Kone- 2

Steals

Broadway- 3

Moore- 2

Blocks

Ochan- 2

Gach- 1

