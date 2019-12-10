North Dakota State College of Science followed up their lopsided win over Dakota County Technical College with another blowout victory on Saturday, Dec. 7. University of Jamestown’s JV couldn’t slow down Science in the NDSCS Baymont Inn Classic as six Wildcats hit double figures in a 98-73 rout.
For the second day in a row, NDSCS utilized their depth with two groups of five.
“We had a real balanced attack,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “One group played a little bit better on Friday and the other group played a little bit better on Saturday.”
Devon Schultz was coming off a Kevin Love-like showing the night before with 32 points and 30 rebounds. Science held the Jamestown big man to 19 points and a dozen boards. He was one of three Jimmies who are role players on their varsity squad.
“They run a lot through (Schultz), so he’s going to be a high-volume guy,” Engen said.
Noble Cooper was the scoring leader with 17. Khari Broadway followed with 16 off the bench. He also shared the rebound lead with seven and had a team-high four steals.
Science followed their tournament up with an 84-53 road victory over M-State.
Next up for NDSCS (9-2) is a 7 p.m. road battle against Northeast Nebraska. The Wildcats bested the Hawks by 14 in their last bout.
For full coverage of the win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, make sure to read Wednesday’s Daily News.
