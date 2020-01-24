North Dakota State College of Science beat up on Bismarck State College in a 103-71 rout of the Mystics. The Thursday, Jan. 23 home win saw five Wildcats hit double figures and three more players chip in with nine.
It was the Wildcats’ third game of 100 or more on the season.
Rayquan Moore came off the bench for a team-high 17 points. He buried three out of his four attempts from 3-point land. Moore was followed by Khari Broadway and Duoth Gach with 14 apiece.
Science crashed the glass all night, out-rebounding their foes 54-35. Marquis Holloman had 10 to lead the way and Malik Spearmen notched nine in his first start as a Wildcat.
Momo Kone flirted with a triple-double with nine points, eight rebounds and seven dimes.
Kyler McGillis was the lone bright spot for Bismarck, pouring in 31 points.
Next up for Science (16-3) is a 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 road battle with Lake Region State College.
