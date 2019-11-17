NDSCS Women
North Dakota State College turned in another dominant home showing in the first game of the NDSCS AmericInn Classic against Bethel’s JV. Science only surrendered nine first-half points in their 74-38 rout on Friday, Nov. 15.
After holding Sisseton Wahpeton College scoreless in a quarter earlier in the week, NDSCS had a tough act to follow. The Wildcats kept their defensive intensity cranked up and nearly accomplished the feat again, limiting their foes to a pair of points in the first.
“Defensively I thought we were probably the best we’ve looked all year. More just playing solid and not missing assignments or rotations,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “I think we missed one rotation in the first half and that came with two minutes left.”
Kate Carlson was a force inside all night. She was a point away from a double-double to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds.
“She played strong and like we need her to play and expected her to play. She played like she played all fall,” Dryburgh said. “She’s a tough kid and just needs a little bit of confidence. The ball’s going in a little bit more than it was earlier and I think we’ll continue to see her get better and better.
Emily-Kate Parker and Justyna Butler led the scoring effort with 15 and 14, respectively. Ten players scored in the balanced offensive effort.
“It’s nice to be able to get kids some good minutes. It gets their confidence going and obviously our defense leads to our offense so we were able to get some layups,” Dryburgh said. “It seems like the hole opens up a little bit when you see it go through a little bit more.”
Even though the Cats were turning the Royals over all game, it was the hosts losing the turnover battle. Science had 26 turnovers to Bethel’s 25.
“We definitely turned it over in the second half a lot more than we wanted to,” Dryburgh said. “Part of that goes to trying to make a play when it’s maybe not quite there. We’ll learn how to make better reads as we get a little bit more into the season.”
Next up for NDSCS (4-1) is a 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 showdown with Northeast Nebraska. For full coverage of the Wildcat home game, make sure to read Tuesday’s Daily News.
NDSCS Men
The North Dakota State College of Science fans got their first taste of the Wildcat men’s basketball team on Friday, Nov. 15. Science ran away with a 99-69 victory over Leech Lake in the NDSCS AmericInn Classic.
Despite the lopsided result, the hosts showed a lot of room for improvement. Their shooting from the field finished at an uncharacteristic 47 percent on the night.
“We’ve got a problem getting up and playing hard against teams that we think we’re going to show up and win against. It’s not championship basketball,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said.
The Wildcats were capitalizing on their depth by rotating whole groups of five at the beginning of the game. Fourteen different players scored in the home win.
“We’re pretty good at 11-deep right now. I don’t like subbing five at a time. In a little bit more of a threatening situation we wouldn’t quite sub that same way,” Engen said.
Uhana Ochan was the leading scorer off the bench. The sophomore big man sank six of his eight shots and all three of his free throws on his way to 15 points.
Momo Kone and Marquis Holloman joined their fellow sophomore in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.
Science’s size advantage showed on the glass. The Cats pulled down 52 while the guests mustered 29 on the night.
“That’s not really Wildcat basketball. Normally it’s skill, 3-point shooting, sharing the ball and trying to do things right,” Engen said.
Prior to the game, Engen received a plaque and a ball with 500 written on it to signify his recent win milestone. His whole family was in attendance to celebrate the accomplishment.
“I was really surprised. I sat down next to Coach (Jordan) Burton and he said, ‘You don’t get mad do you?’ I said, ‘I was mad two days ago in practice,’” Engen said. “I didn’t understand what he was talking about and I saw Dr. (John) Richman standing at center court and I had no idea what was going on.”
Next up for NDSCS (3-1) is a 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 home battle against Northeast Nebraska.
“Tomorrow night’s going to be a really good one. That might be our best non-conference game,” Engen said. “The atmosphere’s going to be much different and hopefully we play better.”
