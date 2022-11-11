Wildcats’ 3-headed monster selected to Mon-Dak All-Conference Team

Bailee Brommenschenkel, Maddie McKinnon and Stella Raser each brought something to the table for the NDSCS volleyball team. They were honored with selections to the Mon-Dak All-Conference Team as departing sophomores.
North Dakota State College of Science was well-represented among the 2022 Mon-Dak All-Conference volleyball selections. The Region XIII runner-up Wildcats placed three sophomores on the list. First team selections were Bailee Brommenschenkel (233 kills, 147 blocks) and Stella Raser (276 kills, 90 blocks). Maddie McKinnon (220 kills, 90 digs) was selected to the second team. The trio of sophomores led NDSCS to a 46-19 record over the past two seasons.
Brommenschenkel narrowly missed out on most valuable player honors to Cameron Beasley of Bismarck State University. Other all-conference selections were as follows: first team; Madeleine Stefonowicz (Lake Region), Eden Schlinger (Bismarck) and Reile Payne (Bismarck). Second team; Tenielle Champion-Goodluck (Bottineau), Ashlyn Halford (Williston), Grace Zeier (Dawson) and Jenna Rust (Bismarck).
Region XIII Coach of the Year was awarded Kyle Kuether of Bismarck State College.
