Wildcats advance to North Plains District Championships

For the first time since the 2018 season, the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats are headed to the NJCAA Division III North Plains District Championships.
The Wildcats secured their bid Saturday, May 15 with a 17-1 victory, followed by a 7-5 win over Dakota College of Bottineau.
"They're very resilient. It's very impressed with how they are," Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. "I'm sure we've lost some games but there hasn't been a let down, like body language or any kids complaining. They've stuck with it the whole way."
Game one was an offensive showdown by the Wildcats, where they run-ruled the Ladyjacks. They totaled eight runs in the fourth inning,led by an eight RBI game by Maxine Ebel, which included a 3-for-4 day with two grand slams in the bottom half of the second and fourth innings.
Between both games, the Wildcats had Demi Uffelman and Sydney Schott as the lone players who took the mound. Uffelman played in both games, starting game one for the Wildcats and pitching the complete five innings. Game two was Uffelman coming in to relieve Schott for 1.2 innings. Between both games, Uffelman gave up just one run on one hit and struck out seven total batters.
"Sydney (Schott) blew a bursa in her knee and her knee swelled up huge, so she iced it, put it in a sleeve and it was even debatable if she would even pitch that game. She gutted it out for five innings so that was really impressive. Demi (Uffelman) was throwing a great game and sitting around for a couple hours, just to close the game late was huge, too," Oehlke said.
The Wildcats will be headed to Cambridge, Minnesota May 20-22 as they look to secure their second NJCAA Division III bid in program history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.