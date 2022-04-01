Wildcats announce 2022 basketball commits

Darcy Jardine (center) signed with NDSCS in Nov. 2021. The 6’4” inside-out center helped Cheyenne East to a second consecutive Wyoming 4A State Basketball Championship. East finished with a 28-0 record and a No. 1 ranking, drumming up plenty of excitement for NDSCS basketball fans heading into the 2022-23 season.
It didn’t take long for the North Dakota State College of Science basketball program to begin reloading its roster after a 2021-22 season that saw the men’s and women’s teams post a combined record of 60-5.
The Wildcat men announced the commitment of Donnavin Hinsz, a 6’7” forward from Columbia Heights, Minnesota. According to ncsasports.org, Hinsz averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior for the 23-1 Hylanders. Hinsz also provided a personal statement to the NCSA Sports site.
“The goals I’ve set for myself are to be the best student athlete that I can be. In order to be the best student athlete I understand I have to be a sponge and learn something new every day, whether that’s on or off the court,” Hinsz said. “My parents have instilled in me that working hard for what you want and being a kind and respectful young man will get you far in life. Those are the principles I live by in everything I do.”
The NDSCS men’s program says farewell to its three-year star point guard, 2021 Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Year Khari Broadway. All-Conference standout JaQuan Sanders-Smith, a prolific scorer and passer, will also move on. Connor Hollenbeck, a 6’7” sophomore forward who contributed across the board, is expected to announce his commitment to continue his basketball career in the coming weeks.
The Lady Wildcats announced the signing of Charita “Tiny” Lewis, a 5’7” point guard from the prestigious Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to mngirlsbasketballhub.com, Lewis appeared in 32 games this past season and posted averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.2 steals. The Redhawks went 26-6 and took third at the Class 2A State Tournament.
NDSCS will also welcome a commit from Cheyenne East High School in Wyoming, 6’4” center Darcy Jardine. The bullish big is a two-time state champion and is coming off a 28-0 season, the first Capital City team to go undefeated since 1991.
The Lady Wildcats will likely lose second team all-American Ivane Tensaie, who has 15 NCAA Division I offers. They also say goodbye to honorable mention all-American Ambah Kowcun, who will take her talents to Wichita State University. Arthel Massaquoi, a Mon-Dak all-conference selection, also graduates from the team.
