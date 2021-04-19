The North Dakota State College of Science baseball team has been through a rough first year so far. Their offensive picked up the slack this weekend with 30 runs in three games combined. 

They fell to Dakota College of Bottineau 17-13, 13-3 and 18-14. This was a high scoring three-game series that had a combined 78 runs on the weekend. The Wildcats had 32 hits combined in their three games. They did miss out on a fourth game due to a snow out for the second game of their doubleheader Sunday. The Wildcats’ pitching rotation has given up double-digit runs in their last eight games. This has been one big part of the program that is still being established. 

They were very close to winning game one of this series until the Lumberjacks piled on seven runs in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. For the rest of the weekend, it was all Lumberjacks. The Wildcats will go on the road Tuesday, April 20 to face Minnesota State Community & Technical College before they host Dawson Community College for a four-game series April 24-25.

