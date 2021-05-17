Wildcats baseball falls in Region XIII tournament

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats baseball team competed in their first ever Region XIII tournament Friday, May 14.
The Wildcats fell in both games, first against Itasca College, falling 8-6. The Wildcats had a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Miles Ulschmid started for the Wildcats and pitched five innings and allowed five runs on five hits. Zach Manock had three RBI’s in the game in his 2-for-4 day.
NDSCS faced Central Lakes College- Brainerd in their second game and fell 8-7. They had a slow first seven innings of the game until their five run eighth inning. Alexe Wolfe and Brayden Wahl each went 3-for-5 in the game.
Matthew Goossen had three RBI’s in the game. Hunter Wamre had five complete innings and allowed four earned runs and six hits.
