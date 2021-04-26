Wildcats baseball get marquee win

The North Dakota state College of Science Wildcats baseball team dropped two of their three games this past weekend vs. Dawson Community College, but this was a encouraging for Head Coach Chris Kappes, as they beatin the second best team in the Mon-Dak division.
The Wildcats played a triple-header Saturday, April 24 due to snow the following day. They dropped the first two contests 10-0 and 24-4, but came out on top 6-2 in the third game of the triple header.
The Wildcats’ third game featured an incredible outing by Trenton Reinhart, who threw a complete seven-inning game and allowed just two runs on four hits and struck out five batters.
This team has a bright future as the Wildcats just beat a team who could make the NJCAA Region XIII championship game. The wins will come for this ballclub and their record doesn’t show the amount of potential that they have.
They will conclude their regular season against Bismarck State College for a four-game series, which will include a home double header Saturday, May 1 and a road double header Sunday, May 2. The Wildcats have won three of their last five games and now sit at 5-21 on the season.
