Wildcats baseball opens Mon-Dak play

Wildcat pitcher Austin Berlinger throws a pitch in the second game of a double header Sunday, March 28 against Williston State College. The Wildcats were swept on the weekend.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Wildcats opened up Mon-Dak conference play with a four- game series against Williston State College. They dropped three of the four games in a highly offensive-powered weekend. The Wildcats and Tetons combined to score 80 runs in just 28 innings. The Wildcats fell Saturday, March 27 to the Tetons 13-5 and 8-7. The Wildcats were swept Sunday, March 28 with the Wildcats dropping both games 16-3 and 22-6. The Wildcats had a chance at a split on Saturday and sparked a chance at a comeback in the second game, scoring two runs in the ninth inning, but ultimately falling short. 

The Wildcats opened up their program in Aug. 2019 after their 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win in program history. Offensively, the team has what it takes to get it. They are averaging four runs per game and batting .265. They are slugging at .385 and have an on-base percentage at .349. They will have a doubleheader on the road Friday, April 2 before doing the same at home Saturday, April 3. 

