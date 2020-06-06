NDSCS Wildcats Baseball signed Isaac Loosmore from Wahpeton High School. Aigner is an outfielder and pitcher. Jack Aigner from Breckenridge High School also committed to NDSCS Wildcats Baseball. Aigner is a catcher and outfielder.
“We are very happy to have Isaac and Jack be part of the Wildcat baseball team,” Coach Chris Kappes said. “It is very exciting to have a few local players be part of the program. Both players are versatile and can play multiple positions. I like the work ethic, attitude, and understanding of the importance of their education that both players possess. I look for them to contribute to the success of our team and to help be part of building the Wildcat baseball program.”
