Wildcats battle Bobcats, go 2-1 in busy week
Buy Now

Mohamed Soumahoro is showing improvement as NDSCS gets closer to the midway point of its season. The 6-foot-6 post from Bronx, New York, provides great strength in the paint. 

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team is off to a 9-2 start to the season, including a 6-1 record in the Mon-Dak Conference and a 4-0 mark on the road. NDSCS is averaging 80.6 points per game on 45.4 % shooting overall and 34.5% from three-point land.

NDSCS 79, IOWA LAKES 59

Wildcats battle Bobcats, go 2-1 in busy week
Buy Now

Noah Christensen beats his defender off the bounce, finishing at the rim with a reverse layup. Christensen had eight points in the first four minutes vs. Jamestown JV, before hitting the bench for a maintenance day. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 