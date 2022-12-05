Wildcats battle Bobcats, go 2-1 in busy week

Noah Christensen beats his defender off the bounce, finishing at the rim with a reverse layup. Christensen had eight points in the first four minutes vs. Jamestown JV, before hitting the bench for a maintenance day.
The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team is off to a 9-2 start to the season, including a 6-1 record in the Mon-Dak Conference and a 4-0 mark on the road. NDSCS is averaging 80.6 points per game on 45.4 % shooting overall and 34.5% from three-point land.
NDSCS 79, IOWA LAKES 59
ESTHERVILLE, IOWA — NDSCS picked up a road win vs. the Iowa Lakes Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 30. NDSCS (8-1) held Iowa Lakes (6-5) to 26 points in the second half for a 79-59 victory.
The Wildcats placed four players in double figures — Micah Swallow (20 points), Peyton Newbern (17 points), Kaleb Larson (12 points) and Noah Christensen (10 points). Conal Parnell led NDSCS with five assists. Larson led the rebounding effort with six, followed by five each from Parnell, Christensen, Newbern and Detavius Frierson.
Newbern and Swallow continued to clamp down on the perimeter, combining for seven steals. Iowa Lakes sputtered with its shot selection, converting at a 38% clip overall and hitting just 3 of 16 attempts from downtown. NDSCS shot 53% from the floor and knocked down seven 3-pointers.
BRYANT & STRATTON 64, NDSCS 58
NDSCS returned to Wahpeton Friday, Dec. 2, to host the Bryant & Stratton Bobcats on day one of the Americinn Classic at Ed Werre Arena. The Bobcats grabbed a 40-25 halftime lead, before watching the Wildcats storm back and nearly steal the game away in the second half. With NDSCS trailing by two in the final seconds, Agwa Nywesh drove to the basket and made a short floater. He was called for a charge, and Bryant & Stratton converted its free throws down the stretch to seal the 64-58 win.
Noah Christensen was a monster for NDSCS, posting 13 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocks. Seven of those boards came on the offensive end, where the 6-foot-10 center also added a no-look, wrap-around pass to his highlight reel. Christensen played the final seven minutes with three fouls, continuing to challenge shots as Micah Swallow (14 points) and Nywesh (12 points) narrowed the lead by getting to the foul line.
NDSCS shot an uncharacteristic 37% from the field, making just two 3-pointers.
NDSCS 85, JAMESTOWN JV 44
In what amounted to a tune up for the Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 3, NDSCS cruised past Jamestown’s junior varsity team, 85-44. Kaleb Larson rediscovered his scoring after an off game Friday, posting 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Larson added two blocks and two assists.
Detavius Frierson used his 26 minutes of court time efficiently, dropping 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Kabine Kaba also played meaningful minutes, collecting nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Swallow was also in double figures with 11 points, as NDSCS torched the defense with a 52% shooting clip.
