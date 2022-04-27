Wildcats blank Bismarck in Sophomore Day shutout

North Dakota State College of Science blanked Bismarck State College Saturday, April 23, by scores of 15-0 and 8-0 at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex in Wahpeton. NDSCS welcomed family and friends to celebrate its veteran corps of Mattea Binstock, Josie Buhr, Noelle Forstner, Ellie Miller, Sydney Schott, Maxine Ebel and Cerina Walker on Sophomore Day.
No. 4-ranked NDSCS stole 18 bases in the doubleheader and cranked 25 hits. Freshman pitcher Katelyn Strauss (15-4) silenced the sticks by tossing a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Ebel hit a grand slam to the moon. Brianna Switzler went 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
Ebel’s grand slam extended her team lead in both home runs (6) and runs batted in (33). The Lidgerwood native also leads the ‘Cats in walks (21) and boasts a .365 batting average. She set the school record for homers in a season with 18 bombs in 2021.
“Max is a very hard worker. I enjoy the conversations I have with her and just being around her,” NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. “The way she’s learned to play first base and the first baseman she’s become is just amazing. She’s one hell of a ballplayer.”
Ebel fought back tears as she thanked Oehlke, her teammates and assistant coach Matt Fellows.
“I didn’t realize how much impact this sport had on my life until the college season started,” Ebel said. “I’m proud to share that this sport has brought me some of my best friends that I hope to have for a lifetime. Softball has created an outlet for me and a source for so many opportunities. Fellows, thank you for helping me with my swing, even when it was looking a little sketchy, and for expanding my music taste and giving the most inspiring pep talks.”
Sydney Schott (7-1) is in her third season at NDSCS. She commanded the circle in game one with a vintage performance, pitching four scoreless innings, striking out seven with two walks and hits combined. Throughout her career, Schott has been the definition of "resilient" as a rotation centerpiece.
“One of my favorite Syd memories was when I invited her to play in a men’s 23 and under softball tournament when she was 18,” Oehlke said. “There were four guys in a row that hit balls off her which got out of the park in a hurry. She came back the next day. That really impressed me, how much she just gets after it when she’s pitching.”
Coming off Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week honors, Ellie Miller, a Bismarck native, provided three walks and a pair of runs while playing her gold glove brand of shortstop.
“I’m very proud I’ve had Ellie Miller playing shortstop for me. She’s been a gritty player and a good hitter. The newspaper referred to her as ‘boomstick,’ so we’re going with that for a little while,” Oehlke said.
Miller embodied the grit and grind of Wildcat softball, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to continue her career at the Gayle Miller.
“Thank you for always pushing me to be my best both on and off the field. Mike, thank you for taking a gamble on a girl that never thought she would step foot on a college softball field, let alone play in a national tournament. You allowed me to fall in love with the game of softball in a way that I never thought was possible,” Miller said.
Josie Buhr, a Casselton product, leads the team with a .423 average and 36 stolen bases. She bashed Bismarck for five hits in six trips to the plate, providing four runs and five RBIs in the No. 2 spot. Buhr is super competitive and it shows in her diamond demeanor. The center fielder is willing to get dirty and challenges opponents on every pitch when she steps into the box.
“Last year, we had a group of champions and the best memory of all, punching our ticket to the national tournament,” Buhr said. “We traveled over 7,500 miles together, going through 14 states overcoming adversity. Who would’ve thought the small town NDSCS Wildcats had it in them to put in enough hard work and dedication.”
Noelle Forstner of New Ulm, Minnesota, reached base five times and swiped three bases, bringing her season steals total to 27, ranking sixth in the country.
“Noelle is a great second baseman. She gets after it. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard her say she’s injured, she hits for power, gets on base and has good speed. I can’t say enough about her,” Oehlke said.
Forstner clearly has fun playing at NDSCS. You can’t win without a little fun and bonding with your teammates.
“I’d like to thank my family for always showing an enormous amount of support for me. I’d like to thank my teammates for not being just my teammates, but also my family away from home,” Forstner said. “I will never forget all the locker room jam sessions, late night hotel talks and inside jokes.”
Mattea Binstock caught in game two. The South Heart native has been crucial to the Cats’ success as a premium defender behind the plate.
Oehlke wasn’t certain he would land Binstock during the recruiting process, but he’s sure glad he did after winter storms derailed her initial campus visit.
“It was a full-on, raging blizzard. The roads were closed. Mattea and her crazy family went to Fargo and left the hotel at 6 a.m. in a blizzard. They called me at the Kindred exit when the roads were all closing and they had to turn around. They hit the road back and I was a little nervous about that,” Oehlke laughed.
Last, but most certainly not least, Cerina Walker from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Walker reached base via walk and scored one run in the nightcap. Walker has appeared in 21 games this season, doing a little bit of everything with six runs, four RBIs and two steals.
“There’s nobody that I’m more proud of than Cerina Walker,” Oehlke said. “Every once in a while (when we recruit) the school calls me and says ‘are you really sure?’ We didn’t know if she’d make it past the first semester. Now, this kid is a senior resident assistant — such a big title. She just got into the nursing program and she’s improved immensely the amount of work she does over and over. The grades she is getting and the future she’s going to have is just amazing for this kid.”
It was a picture perfect day in windy Wahpeton, as Oehlke dedicated 40 minutes following the game to honor his sophomore class.
“It’s not that easy to play softball here, especially this year with the weather,” Oehlke said. “Despite that, these girls have probably played more games than anyone in our conference and every other (NJCAA) DIII school.”
Oehlke thanked his sophomores for bringing the school its first winning record on the annual spring gauntlet through Kansas and Missouri and earning him his first win in Montana, three of them in Miles City, to be precise.
“This group in particular, you would not believe how many times they’ve had to take the tarp on and off the field. More times than I’ve ever had to in my life,” Oehlke said. “Today I tried to make it so they wouldn’t have to, but Fellows and I couldn’t do it, so they came and helped. It’s a remarkable group, one through 18.”
Amanda Hiner batted 3-for-4 with three runs and a triple. Madi Fahy had two hits, two runs and one RBI. Kylee Jansen collected two hits and two runs. NDSCS (26-8) travels to Montana on Thursday, April 28, to face Dawson (24-6) in a showdown for first place in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.