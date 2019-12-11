FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – North Dakota State College of Science had a short road trip to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to take on Minnesota State on Monday, Dec. 9. Science built a 25-point halftime lead and all 14 of their players scored in the 84-53 rout.
The Wildcats went back to the five-in-five-out rotation. Diang Gatluak, who started the game, continued to stroke with ease with a trio of triples. Gatluak ended the game with a team-high 17 points.
Joining Gatluak in double figures was Khari Broadway, who also started the game. The freshman was a slashing nightmare with 16 points.
Science went deep into their bench and the reserves closed out most of the final 10 minutes.
The Wildcat defense continued to cause fits for their foes, limiting the Spartans to 25 percent shooting from the field.
Next up for NDSCS (9-2) is a 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 away game against Northeast Nebraska. Science came out on top in the last meeting with Northeast by a score of 89-75.
The Cats will have their Christmas break following the game and will go back to work with a 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 showdown against University of Winnipeg.
