Ellie Miller (right) prepares to get mobbed by her NDSCS Wildcat teammates after sending a home run over the left field fence Monday, April 11. Miller drove in five runs and scored three herself in the Cats’ conference sweep of Lake Region.
North Dakota State College of Science (22-8, 9-1 Mon-Dak) had little trouble putting Lake Region State (9-15, 4-2 Mon-Dak) away Monday, April 11, sweeping the Royals by scores of 11-1 and 8-2 in Wahpeton.
The Royals beaned two batters with the bases loaded in the first inning, spotting NDSCS a 2-0 lead. The Wildcats added nine runs in the third, highlighted by an Ellie Miller bomb that hooked between the scoreboard and the foul pole in left.
Kylee Jansen scored three runs in the first game. Brianna Switzler doubled and drove in three. Grace Foster and Jansen stole one base each and Tarin Thomas did her job in the leadoff spot with two walks.
Syd Schott pounded the strike zone with 32 of 48 pitches, going five frames, striking out five and allowing one run. Ashley Bisping tossed a scoreless fifth in the 11-1 victory.
Mattea Binstock and Cerina Walker led NDSCS with two RBIs each in the nightcap. Walker hit her first homer of the season in the 8-2 win. Jansen, Switzler, Buhr and Miller all went 2-for-3 at the dish.
Katelyn Strauss started game two and picked apart the Royals’ lineup over five frames, striking out nine, allowing one hit and one run. Bisping navigated the final two innings, holding Lake Region to one run.
NDSCS outhit their conference foes 20-8 in the sweep. The Wildcats stole six bases compared to none for the Royals. Buhr leads the NJCAA Division III with 32 stolen bases and Noelle Forstner is fourth with 23 swipes. Foster and Amanda Hiner are also key in the speed department with 13 and 12 steals, respectively. That calculated chaos tops the nation with 110 stolen bases.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in a division of 63 JUCO programs. They were slated to face Mon-Dak contender Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, April 15-16. The pair of weekend doubleheaders was postponed Wednesday due to forecasted storms. The Buccaneers are 18-6 and 10-0 in conference play. NDSCS lost the first meeting with Dawson, 3-2, in the Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament in February.
NDSCS returns to the Gayle Miller in Wahpeton on Saturday, April 23, vs. Bismarck State for Sophomore and Family Day.
