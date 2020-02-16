North Dakota State College of Science’s defense has been a main key to their success and when they have to try to match a high-scoring squad, it’s difficult for them to come out on top. That was the case in their most recent outing when they were sent home with a 110-95 loss to Bismarck State on Thursday, Feb. 13.
“We’re not real good at shootouts. We’ve been holding our opponents to 35 percent field-goal shooting and these guys lit us up for 62,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “I was just disappointed with our defense out of the gate.”
Along with the defensive woes, Science struggled to knock down shots from the perimeter. Duoth Gach went 5-13 from downtown in a 19-point outing, but the rest of the squad was 0-13.
“We struggled from the arc against their zone and we struggled defensively,” Engen said.
Three players had at least 20 points for the Mystics. Joe Jahner Jr. led the way with 36, Jamison Kramer came through for 25 and Kyler McGilles poured in 23.
“They’ve got a couple really good offensive guards and we’ve done better against them in the past, just not yesterday,” Engen said. “Their post play hasn’t traditionally been great this year, but they outplayed us, too. They beat us in nearly every facet of the game.”
Khari Broadway was getting inside early and often as he led the Wildcats with 25 points. Diang Gatluak was the third player in double figures with 16 off the bench.
“(Broadway) did a nice job,” Engen said. “Diang has been sick and he almost did not travel. He did some good things.”
Next up for NDSCS (22-5) is a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 showdown with United Tribes Technical College. The final three Wildcat games are all at home.
Science swept Miles this year, which gives them the tiebreaker over Bismarck if they have the same conference record at the end of the season.
“We’re still tied for second. The key is to get that two seed so we can get a bye,” Engen said. “We’re still in a decent spot to secure that, but we definitely need to play better than yesterday.”
