North Dakota State College of Science entered their regular season finale against Mesabi Range Community & Technical College missing their kicker, Spencer Skeesick.
John Halaska, Science’s punter, stepped into the kicker role and found himself lining up for a 22-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to break a 15-15 tie. The versatile special teamer cleared the uprights to hand the Norsemen their first loss on Saturday, Oct. 19.
“John’s been doing really good things all year long whether that’s punting or holding for field goals. With Spencer out he really stepped up and he’s just been clutch all year,” NDSCS coach Eric Issendorf said. “We ask a lot of him and he’s come through every time we’ve asked him to.”
The entire team thought the game was over after the final score and cleared the bench to mob Halaska. There was still a second left on the clock, giving Mesabi a chance to receive a kickoff. The Norsemen did their best to take it from their endzone with cuts across the field and pitches to other players, but Halaska came up big again. The punter came in with a head of steam and bounced the returner out of bounds to end the game.
“(Halaska) did a great job punting, with kickoffs, made a couple tackles on kickoff and he was just all around a fantastic player on a big day,” Issendorf said. “He sealed the deal.”
The Wildcats held a 15-0 lead and the defense didn’t give up a score until the fourth quarter. Mesabi mounted a comeback to tie it up with a pair of deep balls that got behind the secondary.
“We play hard, we play fast and I thought we did that for three quarters. We were on the field a lot and it gives them other opportunities,” Issendorf said. “We subbed some guys in on that first touchdown and one of the guys misunderstood the coverage concept that we wanted and allowed a big play. The second one, our free safety was in pretty good position and he just played the ball instead of the man.”
The Wildcats got the ball back with 3:17 left to play. Quarterback T.J. Owens moved the chains with his legs twice and with his arm on another two occasions near the end of the drive. The freshman found Jonathan Griffin across the middle for a diving 15-yard snag and on the next play he hit Desean Phillips out of the backfield for a 10-yard gain to set up the game-winning field goal.
“It was good to see the confidence level that we saw when we recruited (Owens). I thought he stepped up big time in the game making good, smart decisions,” Issendorf said. “He managed the clock, listened to what the coaches were telling him and I just thought it was really big for us. It was fun to see him have that confidence and get us down there to attempt to win the game.”
The Wildcat defense was lights out prior to the final 10 minutes of the game. They turned Mesabi over four times on the day, including Nate Seward’s sixth interception of the year. The return made it down to the Mesabi two-yard line, but NDSCS fumbled it away two plays later.
“We talk about only being as good as the next play and I thought the defense stepped up big when they needed to. I was really happy with our defense,” Issendorf said. “They took advantage of every opportunity to get the ball out and put us in a good position. I’m a little disappointed we didn’t finish on Nate’s nice interception and run back.”
Vlad Freidis was in on a pair of the turnovers. The defensive end put a hit on a quarterback to force an interception early in the game and he scooped up a fumble at the end of the first half.
“Vlad plays with tremendous effort all the time. Early in the game an offensive lineman dove at his ankle and rolled it and he just taped it up and kept playing,” Issendorf said. “He’s just been everything we saw on film from when he was in high school. All over the field, constantly providing effort and playing as hard as he can for as long as he can.”
Science led nearly the entire game, getting on the board on their opening drive. Owens hit Cordell Pimienta for a 41-yard scoring hookup to take the lead.
Desean Phillips flew into the endzone for a score in the second quarter and after a penalty on the defense, NDSCS went for the two-point conversion. Phillips was called on again, making it a 15-point lead with the short plunge. His touchdown was his 12th of the season.
Next up for NDSCS (7-1) is their playoff opener against Dakota College at Bottineau. Earlier in the season, the Wildcats sent the Lumberjacks home with a 20-6 loss. The rematch is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
“Same philosophy, different week,” Issendorf said. “Now we’re 0-0 again and it’s really a new season. We’re just trying to win the day day-by-day and try to be 1-0 by the end of this week. Our goal is to play how we have and hopefully come home on the ‘W’ side.”
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Passing
T.J. Owens- 6-21 93 yds, TD, INT
Rushing
Desean Phillips- 27 carries, 129 yds, TD
Owens- 8 carries, 24 yds
Brendan McMillan- 4 carries, 22 yds
Receiving
Cordell Pimienta- 4 catches, 68 yds, TD
Jonathan Griffin- 1 catch, 15 yds
Phillips- 1 catch, 10 yds
Defense
Nate Seward- INT
Isaiah Henderson- INT
Tavion Wells- INT
Vlad Freidis- sack, FR
Caleb Kennedy- sack
Special Teams
John Halaska- 1-1 FG, 1-1 XP
