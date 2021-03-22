Wildcats collapse in 4th quarter, fall to Lady Mystics

The North Dakota State College of Science women's basketball team had a massive fourth quarter collapse Saturday, March 23, falling to Bismarck State College 70-63.
The Wildcats were cruising through the first three quarters despite Zaraya March and Ambah Kowcun having off games. Other players for the Wildcats stepped up as Brooke Peters had 12 points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 56-47.
The Lady Mystics went on a 24-7 run in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wildcats for the second time this season. Head Coach Adam Jacobson drew a technical foul late in the second half when the referees had some questionable calls and no calls.
"Throughout the game, I thought we had okay control until the fourth," Jacobson said.
It got difficult for Jacobson to find other options with a short bench.
"It gets difficult, you start going through the playcard and kinda start trying to find that next play and credit to them (Bismarck State). They came out and played hard," he said
Athel Massaquoi had her best game of the season and kept the Wildcats afloat throughout the game. She totaled 18 points and 17 rebounds.
"It's good for Arthel. She made some layups that she usually misses," Jacobson said. "Her effort was there on both ends of the floor, but we have to figure out ways to score when our best players aren't scoring as much."
The Lady Mystics were collapsing on Kowcun and March when they had the ball. They would send at least two players at both of them when they could. This killed the Wildcats down the stretch and put them in a much deeper hole then what was expected in the fourth quarter. March had 11 points and 17 rebounds while Kowcun had 13 points five rebounds and four assists as she also fouled out.
The Wildcats have a chance to redeem themselves Tuesday, March 23 at home against Williston State. They are currently 11-8 going into their last home game of the season.
