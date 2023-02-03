Wildcats combine for 4-0 week at home

North Dakota State College of Science (20-3) had a prime opportunity to gain ground in the Mon-Dak Conference standings Thursday, Feb. 2, when they hosted Dakota College at Bottineau (16-7). NDSCS trailed 37-35 at the half, before charging back for an 84-65 win.
Kaleb Larson connected on three triples to give NDSCS a 17-15 lead, but the Lumberjacks of Bottineau pushed the pace to reclaim it at 22-19. Larson finished with five 3s in the first half and Peyton Newbern cleaned up a rare miss with a putback jumper at the halftime buzzer.
NDSCS opened the second half in a furious full-court press. Micah Swallow scored five straight points and Newbern put down a finesse dunk over a defender to give NDSCS a 46-37 lead during an 11-0 run that stunned Bottineau, causing them to travel and lose the basketball multiple times under pressure.
“I actually told them to just get in our matchup and they did that on their own,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said of the press. “If they wanted to commit to it, I just let it be and it looked like it was the right call. It wasn’t my call, but once I saw that they had some difficulties with it, we stayed in it.”
The Wildcats opened up a 21-point lead eight minutes into the half by shrinking the floor on defense and spacing it on offense. The Lumberjacks cut it to 12, but NDSCS extended it back to 17 after a leakout slam by Swallow with 4:18 remaining. Moments later, Agwa Nywesh lobbed an alley-oop to Swallow and he flushed it down with intent to put a bow on a dominant second half. Swallow led all scorers with 22 points on 7-for-21 shooting overall and a 6-for-7 mark at the foul line. Swallow also recorded a game-high four steals.
Larson finished with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Nywesh supplied 18 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the charity stripe, adding four rebounds and three steals to his line.
NDSCS defeated Williston State earlier in the week by a score of 87-65. Noah Christensen led the Wildcats with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. He was joined in double figures by Larson (14 points) and Devin Newsome (10 points).
Dawson Community College (18-5), who entered Thursday in the top spot, fell to Bismarck State. The Wildcats and the Buccaneers split their first two meetings, setting up a showdown for the likely No. 1 seed in Region XIII playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. Monday’s tilt is also a rematch of last year’s region championship game.
The Lady Wildcats (20-3) served as the opener vs. Williston State (14-7) and Bottineau (6-17), winning both of their games by scores of 71-49 and 99-69, respectively. Head Coach Park Masterson had the defense set for success, holding Williston State to seven points in the first quarter and six in the fourth. The Tetons came into the game ranked second in the Mon-Dak standings.
“We knew it was a big, important game to continue establishing ourselves as No. 1. I’m really proud of what we put out there,” Masterson said.
Charita “Tiny” Lewis got buckets once again, scoring an efficient 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting from her point guard spot.
“She’s just getting more comfortable with the speed of our team, the speed of the game at this level and finishing around the rim,” Masterson said of Lewis.
Grace Massaquoi recorded a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds and Arianna Berryhill scored 12 points via the three-point shot.
Bottineau only brought five players Thursday, but Jacie Hall put on a show with 33 points and nine boards. Massaquoi was equally impressive, recording 24 points and 12 rebounds. Lewis put up big numbers with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists to earn Mon-Dak Player of the Week honors.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.