North Dakota State College of Science (20-3) had a prime opportunity to gain ground in the Mon-Dak Conference standings Thursday, Feb. 2, when they hosted Dakota College at Bottineau (16-7). NDSCS trailed 37-35 at the half, before charging back for an 84-65 win.

Wildcats combine for 4-0 week at home
NDSCS shooting guard Kaleb Larson backpedals toward the Wildcats logo after draining a 27-foot jumper at Ed Werre Arena. Larson let it fly for 17 first-half points.

Kaleb Larson connected on three triples to give NDSCS a 17-15 lead, but the Lumberjacks of Bottineau pushed the pace to reclaim it at 22-19. Larson finished with five 3s in the first half and Peyton Newbern cleaned up a rare miss with a putback jumper at the halftime buzzer.

Charita 'Tiny' Lewis drives to the basket against Williston State.


