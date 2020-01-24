North Dakota State College of Science trailed Bismarck State College by three with 7.5 seconds left to play in their Thursday, Jan. 23 conference battle. A Bismarck free throw was off the mark to give Science a shot to drive the length of the court and get a 3-pointer up.
After the ball got passed around the perimeter, Emma Nielsen caught a pass in the right corner in front of her team’s bench who were all screaming, “Shoot!” Nielsen had two defenders on her and launched it just before the buzzer. The shot was off the mark, but Nielsen drew a foul with 0.3 seconds left. The Barnesville, Minnesota, native was cheered on by a swarm of current Trojans and confidently drained all three shots to force overtime.
“Those were three big free throws,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “That’s something that every player dreams about when they’re a kid growing up and having to make shots that force a continuation of a game or win a game. She was able to knock all three of them down and it takes a lot of toughness to do that.”
The wild finish to regulation swung all the momentum to the home team, but the Wildcats couldn’t finish it out in an 80-77 defeat.
“I just think their toughness inside (led to the win). We knew where they wanted to go with the ball and we tried to do everything we could to slow them down and stop them,” Dryburgh said. “It’s a tough way to go down.”
It was a back-and-forth affair all night with 13 lead changes. Eight of them came in the last four minutes of regulation. The difference maker for the Mystics was their forward Amber Stevahn, who went for 24 on the night. Stevahn had two points at halftime before taking over in the second half and in overtime.
“It was a dogfight. They were able to get the interior touches they needed and they went to their horse at the end, Stevahn, and she was able to get a couple buckets and stretch that out,” Dryburgh said. “We were always kind of chasing and catching up after that first half.”
Kate Carlson matched Stevahn’s 24 while also pulling down 10 rebounds. The sophomore’s numbers were even more impressive when considering she had to sit out part of the game with a foot injury.
“She’ll be fine. It’s a day-to-day type thing and she’ll be back,” Dryburgh said.
Science led by three at halftime and a big reason for that was Monique Wooten’s aggressiveness on the offensive end. The sophomore was getting to the rack early and often with 14 of her 17 points in the opening half.
“Offensively, I thought she did a really good job of attacking the hoop,” Dryburgh said. “She was playing confidently on the offensive end.”
Next up for NDSCS (16-4) is a 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 road trip to play Lake Region State College.
“That’s going to be another tough game,” Dryburgh said. “We’re going to have to find some toughness before the game Sunday.”
