The NDSCS Wildcats basketball program swept Miles Community College Jan. 10-11. The men’s team won 99-60 at home Monday and the women won 70-44 Tuesday, also a home game at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center.
The Lady ‘Cats were without seven players due to health and safety protocols, including their top scorer, Ivane Tensaie. That didn’t matter, because Arthel Massaquoi played like a monster inside. The imposing post presence went off for 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, connecting on nine of 13 field goal attempts. Ambah Kowcun battled some inefficiency, shooting nine-of-24 from the floor, grinding her way to a team-high 23 points.
Audrey Zenzen saw increased run in the post with Laurie Cren and Maile Hunt unavailable. Zenzen filled in admirably, finishing with 10 points and five boards on five-of-six shooting. Brooke Peters (three points, five rebounds), Nadia Post (eight points, five assists, four rebounds) and Kowcun all played 37 minutes or more in the contest.
NDSCS improved to 17-1 overall. The Lady Wildcats have outscored their opponents by an average margin of 33 points per game this season.
The Wildcat men trampled Miles by 39 points after struggling to stop the visitors down low for much of the first half. Back cuts led to easy dunks for the Pioneers, before NDSCS adjusted and blew them out in the second half. Connor Hollenbeck led the ‘Cats with 18 points and eight rebounds, followed by a 17-point night for Khari Broadway. RaShaun Parker (12 pts.), Anthony Ignowski (11 pts.), Logan Jedwabny (10 pts.) and Micah Swallow (10 pts.) all scored double digits for NDSCS.
Jesse White played his most controlled game of the season, providing a nice spark for the ‘Cats. White finished with seven points, five assists and one steal in 20 minutes. The Whiteshield, North Dakota, product delivered a sweet dime to push the lead to 12 before the half, spinning and dropping a no-look bounce pass to Swallow at the block.
The NDSCS men are now ranked No. 23 in the NJCAA DI Media Top 25 Rankings. The women’s team is ranked No. 18 in NJCAA DI on the latest World Exposure Report Rankings.
The Wildcats host a doubleheader vs. Bismarck State College Monday, Jan. 17. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game following 20 minutes after the conclusion.
