Wildcats dominate Mon-Dak showdown against Tetons

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats came into Monday, Feb. 15 sitting at second place in the Mon-Dak conference. They defeated third place Williston State 99-55 to go to 7-2 on the season.
The Wildcats were off to a fast start, starting the game on a 25-13 run in the first 8:48 of the first half. Khari Broadway had a monster game, getting 11 of his 21 points in the first half, making 5 of 7 shots in the first half, and 9 of 14 shots overall. JaQuan Smith-Sanders finished with 12 points, getting eight of those points in the first half. He has been mostly a distributor for the Wildcats throughout the season, but he was able to get his scoring going for the Wildcats.
"I loved the combination," Wildcats Head Coach Stu Engen said. "I thought that was Khari's best game of the year."
Last time these two teams played Jan. 25, the Wildcats fell 83-72. This time around, the Wildcats started off fast, shooting 40 percent from three in the first half.
"Credit to our assistant coach Jordan Burton for having the guys play loose," Engen said. "He recommended that he tried to let the guys play loose by playing the ball towards one side, give them some freedom and I thought our guards handled that well."
The Wildcats finished with just 10 turnovers in the game.
They improved their rebounding and defense over the course of the game. They allowed 10 offensive rebounds to the Tetons in the first half, but slowed down their scoring in the second half.
"That's the one thing that hurt us," Engen said. "They're getting back 25 percent of their misses on rebounds."
North Dakota State College of Science allowed just 18 points in the second half, and held the Tetons to 24.8 percent shooting throughout the totality of the game.
The Wildcats host Dakota College of Bottineau Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Wildcats are undefeated at home so far this season and are on a four-game winning streak.
