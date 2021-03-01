Wildcats dominate Mystics

The North Dakota State College of Science defeated Bismarck State College 101-83 and finished the month of February with an 8-2 record.
There were four players for the Wildcats who had 19 points or more. Ty Horner led the Wildcats with 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Logan Jedwabny’s presence off the bench has been positive for the Wildcats throughout the last couple of weeks. He totaled 21 points while shooting 7-10. JaQuan Sanders-Smith had 20 points, which was one of his best scoring games of the season. He shot a perfect 6-6 from three-point range. He mentioned he has gained confidence with his shooting over the last month of the season.
“I’ve been hesitant, but I’ve been able to knock it down,” Sanders-Smith said about his shot selection.
He’s been known for his playmaking ability throughout the season,.and has utilized that part of his game for the majority of the season.
“I just tried to get everybody involved,” Sanders-Smith said. “Coach (Stu Engen) gave me the green-light to try and make plays and he gives me a lot of confidence in what I do.”
The Wildcats are coming off of a split road trip with Miles Community College, which is ranked third in the Mon-Dak Conference (as of March 1). Sanders-Smith thinks the team gained a lot from that road trip.
“We came out as a way better basketball team after that week,” Sanders-Smith said. He has his goals set on winning regionals and taking the Wildcats to nationals.
Khari Broadway had 19 points and eight assists for the Wildcats as he and Sanders-Smith were able to get their team going for a big day against the Mystics.
The Wildcats put up staggering shooting numbers, shooting 60 percent from the field and 59 percent from three-point range. Their numbers offensively this season have been incredible, especially at home, where they are 7-1 this season and scoring 94.6 points per game this season at Ed Werre Arena.
The Wildcats are currently 11-4 and sitting in second place in the Mon-Dak Conference, where they will play at United Tribes Technical College Wednesday, March 3.
