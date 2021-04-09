Wildcats drop double-header to Jimmies

The North Dakota State College of Science baseball team hosted a double-header Tuesday, April 6 against the University of Jamestown Jimmies. They fell to the Jimmies 3-2 and 11-2 in the double-header at John Randall Field.
“Our goal was to work some guys on the mound,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said.
The Wildcats threw 12 different pitchers in both of their seven-inning games.
“We want to have fresh arms going into this weekend and into conference play,” he said. Kappes thought his team threw the ball exceptionally well. The run support by the Wildcats was highlighted by Zach Manock’s home-run to left field in the first game.
Kappes said he wanted to see more “energy” out of the team when it was needed most. His goal as a first-year program is to “come out and compete.” He wants to be competitive in some of these games in order to build a solid foundation for the future.
He admitted that some of these weekends where they are playing in four games in 48 hours for their conference games, it have taken a toll on some of the players. They won’t have to do it for once against Jamestown, but they’ll have to do it when they play at Miles Community College for a four-game series April 10-11.
