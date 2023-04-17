Wildcats earn first sweep of the season, Johnson hits for cycle

Isaac Johnson and Zach Taft were key contributors in NDSCS' sweep of the Dakota College at Bottineau Jacks. 

 Photos Courtesy NDSCS Athletics

MILES CITY, Mont. — The North Dakota State College of Science baseball team earned its first sweep of the season Saturday, April 15, beating Dakota College at Bottineau 12-2 and 7-5 to hand interim head coach Jack Junker his first two victories at the helm.

Wildcat pitching was at its best in the road wins, allowing three earned runs across 14 innings. Success on the hill started with Zach Taft, who completed five innings of one-hit baseball in the opener, holding Bottineau to a pair of runs on six walks and two strikeouts.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 