Wildcats earn first sweep of the season, Johnson hits for cycle

MILES CITY, Mont. — The North Dakota State College of Science baseball team earned its first sweep of the season Saturday, April 15, beating Dakota College at Bottineau 12-2 and 7-5 to hand interim head coach Jack Junker his first two victories at the helm.
Wildcat pitching was at its best in the road wins, allowing three earned runs across 14 innings. Success on the hill started with Zach Taft, who completed five innings of one-hit baseball in the opener, holding Bottineau to a pair of runs on six walks and two strikeouts.
“Taft gave us a great start, which really allowed us to get our bats going,” Junker said. “I think the big thing for pitching was being outside for the first time last week, guys were kinda rollin’, getting things going a little bit. They had seen more hitters outside of an indoor arena, more batters in the box.”
Isaac Johnson closed out the 12-2 win by striking out three across two perfect innings. Offensively, Johnson recorded the first cycle in team history, batting 4-for-5 and driving in five runs. Johnson raised his season average to .273, having struck out just twice in 22 at bats.
Loren Jacobson was also a key bat on the weekend, batting .450 with three doubles. Jacobson continues to barrel pitches, resulting in a .361 average and four extra-base hits.
NDSCS faced Williston State College on Sunday, losing the opener, 15-5, before fighting back in a 5-4 loss to cap off the twin bill. Taichi Fujinaga pitched five innings and allowed two runs, scattering six hits, walking one and striking out two.
“Fujinaga was instrumental. He was definitely the reason why we came out ready to go that game,” Junker said.
Jacobson, Taft, Jarrett Troyna and Colton Frankl all hit doubles in the loss.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.