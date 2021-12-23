North Dakota State College of Science continued its rich tradition of athletics by landing several players on the all-region and all-American lists. Wildcat volleyball standouts Katie Krieger and Jalen Ennen were named to the All-Region XIII Team and Ethan Lyons (1st team), Sylvester Ware IV (1st team), Nikolas Hunchak (1st team) and Jaderian Johnson (2nd team) were named to the NJCAA DIII Football All-American Team.
Ware IV led the Wildcats with nine sacks. Ethan Lyons was the driving force of an NDSCS offensive line that protected national leaders in passing touchdowns (Graedyn Buell) and receiving touchdowns (Marselio Mendez). Hunchak made the list at punter after averaging 43.2 yards per punt, with five of them landing inside the 20 and a long of 61 yards. Johnson was a hybrid force on defense with 50 total tackles and four and one-half sacks. NDSCS football finished 9-1 with a No. 4 national ranking. The program’s peak at No. 2 was its highest ranking since the 1997 season.
Krieger and Ennen led the Wildcats volleyball team to a 24-12 record and its first national tournament berth since 2014. Krieger supplied 559 digs and made only 12 errors. Ennen was a Swiss army knife for the ‘Cats, contributing in many ways with 281 digs, 249 kills, 29 block attempts and 32 service aces.
NDSCS Head Football Coach Eric Issendorf was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Jane Passa, NDSCS volleyball, was named Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year and also awarded Region XIII Coach of the Year honors.
