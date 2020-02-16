North Dakota State College of Science’s last two games have been against the two teams tied for first in the Mon-Dak Conference. After squeaking by for a two-point win against Miles Community College, Science came through in the clutch once again, edging Bismarck State 92-91 on Thursday, Feb. 13 in Bismarck.
Five players hit double digits in the high-scoring affair with Kate Carlson scoring a team-high 25 points. The sophomore hauled down 11 boards to complete her double-double.
Nikki Metcalfe also notched a double-double with 11 points and a dozen rebounds. She also swatted a trio of blocks to anchor the defense.
Emily-Kate Parker gave her team a lift off the bench with 17. The freshman hit four 3-pointers, which Emily Nielsen matched in a 12-point showing.
Zaraya March turned in one of her best floor games of the season as she continued to stuff the stat sheet. March ended the night with 14 points, six rebounds, a block and team-highs in assists and steals with six and five, respectively.
Science’s lone tarnish on the night was their 31 turnovers. They made up for it by shooting 53 percent from the field and nearly 50 percent from 3-point land on 10-21 shooting.
The game went back and forth between the pair of conference foes. Science took an eight-point lead into halftime, but the hosts outscored them by 10 in the third to regain the lead heading into the final period.
Next up for NDSCS (21-5) is a 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 non-conference home game against Iowa Western Community College. They’ll go back to conference play at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 with a home battle against United Tribes Technical College.
The Wildcats’ final four games of the regular season are all at home.
