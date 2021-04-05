Wildcats fall short of NJCAA Tournament bid

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats fell short of a bid for the NJCAA Division II Tournament. They fell to North Platte Community College 2-1 in a best-of-three series in the District IX Championship.
The Wildcats were in an exciting five-set thriller Friday, April 2 that would have put them one step closer to a national tournament appearance. Instead, they fell in five sets to North Platte and went into Saturday, April 3 with a 1-0 series deficit. They needed a sweep against the Knights to clinch a berth at the NJCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats split with the Knights Saturday. They began the day with a sweep and then fell in the second game in four sets. All three games could have gone either way, but ultimately the Wildcats' 21-3 record wasn't enough for a national tournament spot. Head Coach Jane Passa said she was disappointed with the result but was very proud of the team's performance.
"It could have went either way for sure," Passa said. "By the end of the match, we were pretty tired. It wasn't for lack of effort, it was just lack of energy."
The Wildcats played three games in a 24-hour span. They also played two games earlier last week, which North Platte didn't have to do. Playing three games in less than 24 hours is a tall task and the Wildcats did everything they could have done to try and survive and advance to the next round.
"There was a couple of calls at the end of the match I didn't agree with, but a couple calls don't decide a match," Passa said. "When you're tired and working super hard, things don't go your way, they seemed to get in our head a bit. Our kids did everything we asked of them, and I'm super proud of them."
The Wildcats fell short of the NJCAA Division II tournament for the second straight season. They will be back in action this fall and will go back to their routine season.
