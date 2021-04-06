Wildcats fall to Dawson in Region XIII Championship

The Wildcats fall in the NJCAA Region XIII Championship game 60-56 to Dawson Community College Monday, April 5 to end their season. 

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats men's basketball team fell to Dawson Community College 60-56 Monday, April 5 in Glendive, Montana, to end their season. 

The Wildcats were in a back and forth game in the first half until the Buccaneers closed in on a 11-0 run to go up 32-25 at the half. The Wildcats were within striking distance on multiple occasions, but were caught by the Buccaneers in transition. 

The Buccaneers were busy in transition – their six blocks and eight steals led to multiple fastbreak points. The Buccaneers' largest lead was nine points but the Wildcats wouldn't let them pull away. 

JaQuan Sanders-Smith had a surprisingly inefficient night, getting 12 points on 2-14 shooting. He did what he could to keep the Wildcats in it as he totaled three steals, five rebounds and two assists. Khari Broadway had a double-double and was the Wildcats' most efficient player on the night, getting 15 points on 7-15 shooting and 12 rebounds. Rashaun Parker had 12 points on four three-pointers. His shooting kept the Wildcats afloat in the game.

The Wildcats carried just four sophomores out of the 12 players rostered on their team this season. Broadway, Sanders-Smith, Ty Horner and Jeremiah Smith are notable players who will be looking to get to a four-year school and play in the NCAA next season. 

