Wildcats fall to Dawson in Region XIII Championship

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats men's basketball team fell to Dawson Community College 60-56 Monday, April 5 in Glendive, Montana, to end their season.
The Wildcats were in a back and forth game in the first half until the Buccaneers closed in on a 11-0 run to go up 32-25 at the half. The Wildcats were within striking distance on multiple occasions, but were caught by the Buccaneers in transition.
The Buccaneers were busy in transition – their six blocks and eight steals led to multiple fastbreak points. The Buccaneers' largest lead was nine points but the Wildcats wouldn't let them pull away.
JaQuan Sanders-Smith had a surprisingly inefficient night, getting 12 points on 2-14 shooting. He did what he could to keep the Wildcats in it as he totaled three steals, five rebounds and two assists. Khari Broadway had a double-double and was the Wildcats' most efficient player on the night, getting 15 points on 7-15 shooting and 12 rebounds. Rashaun Parker had 12 points on four three-pointers. His shooting kept the Wildcats afloat in the game.
The Wildcats carried just four sophomores out of the 12 players rostered on their team this season. Broadway, Sanders-Smith, Ty Horner and Jeremiah Smith are notable players who will be looking to get to a four-year school and play in the NCAA next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.