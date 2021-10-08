Maddie McKinnon (right) rises above the net to block a Tetons’ attacker during the Wildcats’ five-set victory over Williston State College. McKinnon has emerged as a powerful kill threat, as NDSCS has risen to No. 2 in the Mon-Dak field.
The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team went wire-to-wire with Williston State College Wednesday, Oct. 6, hanging on for a five-set home victory. Set scores were 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 25-11 and 15-12. NDSCS trailed 1-2, but a dominant fourth set swung the momentum as the Wildcats went on to clinch the Mon-Dak Conference victory on a Jalen Ennen ace.
NDSCS (16-7) started slow, trailing 8-2 to open the match. The ‘Cats clawed their way back with a 14-3 run to win the first set easily. Maddie McKinnon was a force at the net early on, scoring multiple kills through the block and deceiving the Tetons’ defense with her attack placement and fingertip pushes.
Williston State (9-11) reeled off consecutive set wins, pushing a red-hot NDSCS team to the brink of defeat. NDSCS, the second-place team in the Mon-Dak, responded with a 14-point win. In the rubber-match fifth set, Ennen stepped to the serve line and delivered an ace for match-point. Ennen had both of the Wildcats’ aces on the night and contributed six digs.
Kill leaders for NDSCS were Kendra Bagley (13), McKinnon (10) and Ashton Sagaser (8). Morgan Vosberg dished out 42 assists in the match, while Katie Krieger and Abby Mitteness led the dig department with 16 and eight, respectively. Bailee Brommenschenkel, McKinnon and Vosberg recorded seven block attempts each.
NDSCS travels to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 16 for a non-conference match vs. Minnesota State Community & Technical College. First serve is scheduled for 12 p.m.
