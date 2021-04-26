Wildcats football hosts spring showcase

The North Dakota State College of Science had a big weekend. It was a postponed 2020 Homecoming weekend as the football team was able to showcase their team for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Head Football Coach Eric Issendorf expressed how much it meant just to be back on the field for the first time in almost two years.
“It meant the world,” Issendorf said. “That’s what this program is about – being able to produce quality young men to produce on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”
While it was a 40-degree day Saturday, April 22, it was still great football weather for North Dakota in April. The Wildcats had 10 spring practices before getting the chance to get on the field and produce in front of dozens of fans in attendance at Earl Skip Butte Alumni Stadium.
“I think our progression from practice one to practice 10 was huge,” he said. “I think we got better every single day and we just kept taking steps forward. Our message to them was to just keep moving forward from what we’ve done, and that’s just continuous improvement.”
The Wildcats have been starving at an opportunity to get back on the field and that’s exactly what they did. They had an opportunity to scrimmage each other without pads on and showcase their talents in front of fans and alumni.
The Wildcats will be back on the field for their first game in late August 2021, as a time and place has yet to be determined.
