Wildcats get much needed win

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats women’s team defeated United Tribes Technical College 78-46 to move to 3-3 on the season.
The Wildcats needed to get everyone involved to get this win and that’s what they did. The team had assists on 19 of their 29 field goals made throughout the game. Zaraya March had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Arthel Massaquoi had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Ambah Kowcun led the team in scoring with 25 points on 10-17 shooting. Head Coach Adam Jacobson said he felt good about getting back on track.
“Tonight was a nice game to get back in front of our home crowd,” Jacobson said. “I felt like it was an opportunity for our team to get right a little bit.”
Jacobson said it showed that his athletes can still play. He said it felt good that he could run his plays even with not as much depth.
“I thought out kids responded well with the things we drew up,” Jacobson said.
He mentioned that the team doesn’t get a chance to go five on five at practice and this was a good opportunity to get those repetitions in.
The Wildcats will go on the road for a two-game road trip to take on Bismarck State College on Monday, Feb. 8, and Wednesday, Feb. 10 against Lake Region State College. These are two big road games against two middle of the pack teams in the Mon-Dak Conference, and this can be a great opportunity to get on a winning streak and gain some momentum.
