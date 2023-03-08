Wildcats grab DI win in Georgia, Martin named to all-tourney team
The North Dakota State College of Science softball team enjoys some bonding time with a group dinner during its recent trip to the prestigious NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Ga. Back from left: Brianna Switzler, Katelyn Strauss, Lily Reed, Lara Dolezal, Madi Fahy, Ashley Bisping, Takiah Landes, Karissa Comer and Manny Diarra. Front from left: Grace Foster, Shai Pachel, Tarin Thomas, Amanda Hiner, Riley Tappy and Avery Martin.

 Courtesy NDSCS Softball

COLUMBUS, Ga. — North Dakota State College of Science competed at the NFCA Leadoff Classic held March 3-4, going 1-4 against a who’s who of NJCAA Division I and II national contenders. The Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in the DIII preseason poll, and proved they can play against the next tier of teams, beating Gulf Coast State, 6-3, and falling to the No. 5 team in DI, Wallace State, by a score of 4-3 in the final innings.

The 18-team field included a total of seven programs that have captured NJCAA titles. NDSCS had a scoreless start, dropping a 12-0 loss to Indian River State and a 2-0 loss to Rock Valley, who won its eighth consecutive DIII National Championship last season.

Katelyn Strauss hasn't showed any signs of slowing down after recording 323 strikeouts a year ago. 
Pictured from left: Katelyn Strauss, Grace Foster and Lily Reed in the NDSCS pinstripes at the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Brianna Switzler is back at the hot corner for NDSCS. The sophomore is playing solid defense and raking at the plate with a .321/.487/.464 batting line and four doubles. Switzler drove in a pair of runs against Gulf Coast State.
Back from left: Takiah Landes and Riley Tappy. Front from left: Lily Reed, Ashley Bisping, Brianna Switzler and Katelyn Struass.


