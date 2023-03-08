Wildcats grab DI win in Georgia, Martin named to all-tourney team

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team enjoys some bonding time with a group dinner during its recent trip to the prestigious NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Ga. Back from left: Brianna Switzler, Katelyn Strauss, Lily Reed, Lara Dolezal, Madi Fahy, Ashley Bisping, Takiah Landes, Karissa Comer and Manny Diarra. Front from left: Grace Foster, Shai Pachel, Tarin Thomas, Amanda Hiner, Riley Tappy and Avery Martin.
Brianna Switzler is back at the hot corner for NDSCS. The sophomore is playing solid defense and raking at the plate with a .321/.487/.464 batting line and four doubles. Switzler drove in a pair of runs against Gulf Coast State.
COLUMBUS, Ga. — North Dakota State College of Science competed at the NFCA Leadoff Classic held March 3-4, going 1-4 against a who’s who of NJCAA Division I and II national contenders. The Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in the DIII preseason poll, and proved they can play against the next tier of teams, beating Gulf Coast State, 6-3, and falling to the No. 5 team in DI, Wallace State, by a score of 4-3 in the final innings.
The 18-team field included a total of seven programs that have captured NJCAA titles. NDSCS had a scoreless start, dropping a 12-0 loss to Indian River State and a 2-0 loss to Rock Valley, who won its eighth consecutive DIII National Championship last season.
Katelyn Strauss (4-3) battled eight walks to hold Rock Valley in check. Strauss, who recently committed to play at University of North Dakota, fired six innings, allowing two hits, walking nine and striking out eight. The sophomore from Spokane, Washington, found herself in the emergency room less than 72 hours before the tournament, but gutted it out, adding to her legend as a dominant and clutch ace of the staff.
“Katelyn ended up getting sick, so she was actually in the emergency room Tuesday before we left getting an IV,” NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said.
Already 20-plus hours into their journey, the Wildcats had trouble finding a vacant hotel on the second night of the trip, adding to the list of unexpected circumstances long before stepping foot on the field.
“They were so resilient. I didn’t hear any complaints about the drive. There was all sorts of stuff to send the (trip) spinning out of control, but we handled it well,” Oehlke said.
Once the ‘Cats got their legs under them, they showed up in a big way against No. 4 Wallace State-Hanceville (DI), erasing a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by Takiah Landes in the sixth inning. The Lady Lions answered with one run in the bottom half, before shutting the Wildcats out in the seventh to escape with a 4-3 win.
Strauss gave up three runs on eight hits vs. Wallace State-Hanceville, despite walking zero batters and striking out seven. Ashley Bisping came on in relief and tossed two innings, allowing one unearned run.
Avery Martin belted a double in the loss. Martin was named Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week in addition to making the all-tournament team. The freshman catcher is fully recovered from a concussion and appears to be seeing beach balls at the plate, smashing every pitch that enters the zone. Martin left the park with a homer in the win over Gulf Coast State, while adding two runs from the No. 3 spot in the order.
“We didn’t have her catch at all during this trip. We definitely need her bat in the lineup, I just don’t want her to get dinged again and miss some time,” Oehlke said. “She was cleared and she probably could’ve caught, but we just held her back. She’s a big bat in our lineup, for sure.”
The close losses weren't the outcome NDSCS wanted, but they played like certified giant killers and solidified their standing at the top of the DIII rankings, building on back-to-back national tourney appearances.
“Those teams were solid. I was hoping we’d get at least one win down there,” Oehlke said. “I really wanted to beat Rock Valley, but overall, it was big for us. Those teams have played so much more, they’re on dirt, and there’s only so much we can do playing on a gym floor. They are DI teams and every kid is athletic and very good at softball. It was a great experience, I don’t know that we will face as tough of competition for the rest of the season.”
The 6-3 victory over Gulf Coast State was highlighted by run production from Strauss, Martin and Brianna Switzler. Strauss drove in three runs and pitched the win, Switzler plated two and Martin drove in one, while Lara Dolezal added a double to the box score. Landes scored a pair of runs and freshman Riley Tappy scored one.
Tappy plays shortstop next to Switzler at the hot corner. Tappy is quite talented defensively, flashing the leather to compliment her .304 batting average.
“She’s done very well. Very good glove, probably one of the better fielders we’ve had at short,” Oehlke said. “There hasn’t been any errors that have stuck out. Even in the fall, she had a throwing error here or there, but nothing where she let a ball get by.”
NDSCS continues its season with a slough of difficult games in Kansas and Missouri from March 12-16.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.