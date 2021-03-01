Wildcats' historic start continues

The North Dakota State College of Science hosted Miles Community College for a two-game series. They defeated the Pioneers 3-0 in sets Monday, March 1 (25-17, 25-9, 25-12) and are now 10-0 on the season.
The Wildcats have been rolling over teams and have gone half a season without losing a single set.
"This game was good because we haven't seen them yet," Head Coach Jane Passa said. "I was proud of them because they were doing the right thing. They're actually trying to improve."
The Wildcats have not practiced much, only having two matches in the last week because they are playing games.
Kaitlyn Emmil led the Wildcats with 12 kills and Ashton Sagaser had 10 kills. Ally Gruber had nine kills and that was all part of a routine attack by the Wildcats. Kortney Carney had 36 assists. Throughout the season, she's averaging 11.3 assists per set this season. Katie Krieger led the defense for the Wildcats with 15 digs, Carney had eight and Jalen Ennen had six.
The Wildcats will play the second game of their two-game series with Miles Tuesday, March 2 at Ed Werre Arena.
