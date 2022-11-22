Wildcats hold off Lake Region rally at home

The North Dakota State College of Science home opener Saturday, Nov. 19, featured the Lady Wildcats vs. Lake Region State College. NDSCS (6-1) brought a six-woman wrecking crew to Ed Werre Arena, handing the Royals (5-2) a 67-60 loss behind 25 points and 13 rebounds from Grace Massaquoi. The freshman was highly effective in stopping the Royals’ top scorer, Tiziana Huici.
“Grace absolutely stepped up today. She obviously had a double-double with points and rebounds, but the woman she was guarding averages 15 points and had triple-double in her last game. Grace held her to seven points. She absolutely shut down the player that makes Lake Region go,” NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson said.
The largest lead for NDSCS was 11. Lake Region made a run in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats refused to fade despite running out a short roster which did not include key post players Ivy Fox and Maile Hunt.
“Our identity is high energy, high effort and pressure,” Masterson said. “Even with six (players), we were less tired than Lake Region was today with 12 deep or whatever they played with.”
Quinn Neppl (11 points, seven rebounds) grabbed an offensive board and scored a layup to give NDSCS a 57-53 lead. Two quick steals turned into baskets for Neppl and Charita “Tiny” Lewis that put the game out of reach.
Neppl dished out four assists and played solid defense on both the perimeter and interior, stepping into the power forward role by default and holding her own.
“Quinn was out for a little bit at the beginning of the season with injuries. She’s come back and she’s been huge across the board,” Masterson said. “Today, we asked her to guard a 6-foot-2 big, which is something she’s never done before. She did an absolutely fantastic job on her.”
NDSCS has shredded man-to-man defense this season. Those early returns prompted Lake Region to sit back in a 2-3 zone. Lewis, the Wildcats’ starting point guard, struggled to score nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. Her speed and hustle made an impact when she capped off a 6-0 run to end the first quarter with three offensive rebounds and a put-back before the buzzer.
“We are a team that’s about downhill attack; we can shoot from the outside but we really excel going to the rim,” Masterson said. “We only had about two days to prepare for the zone. We asked guards to play inside today and they did a great job. We will work on off-ball movement, penetrating seams and kicking back out.”
Arianna Berryhill buried a three to start the scoring and went on to post 13 points and five assists on 3-of-5 shooting from downtown. Jordan Toman chipped in five points and Nadia Post scored four.
NDSCS was a step quicker to loose balls and tipped several passes. The Wildcats dominated the offensive rebounding battle, 18-5, while pulling down 83% of their defensive rebound opportunities.
