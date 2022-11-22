Wildcats hold off Lake Region rally at home
Grace Massaquoi, NDSCS, drives the line and draws the foul Saturday, Nov. 19, vs. the Lake Region State College Royals.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science home opener Saturday, Nov. 19, featured the Lady Wildcats vs. Lake Region State College. NDSCS (6-1) brought a six-woman wrecking crew to Ed Werre Arena, handing the Royals (5-2) a 67-60 loss behind 25 points and 13 rebounds from Grace Massaquoi. The freshman was highly effective in stopping the Royals’ top scorer, Tiziana Huici.

“Grace absolutely stepped up today. She obviously had a double-double with points and rebounds, but the woman she was guarding averages 15 points and had triple-double in her last game. Grace held her to seven points. She absolutely shut down the player that makes Lake Region go,” NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson said.

Quinn Neppl (10) played a key role in Saturday's home win. 
Arianna Berryhill led the Wildcats from beyond the arc, converting three triples in the 2022 NDSCS home opener.


