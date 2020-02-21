North Dakota State College of Science built a 20-point lead during their home game against Lake Region State College, but the Royals clawed back to make it interesting in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats strung together enough possessions to stave off their foes in a 58-47 win on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Science’s best quarter of the night was the second. They were dialed in on both ends, outscoring Lake Region 23-3 to take a 20-point lead into halftime.
“We played with great energy in that second quarter,” Dryburgh said. “We played hard, made shots, made plays and it was an important thing for us to have a little bit of a run like that.”
Lake Region saved their best quarter for last, outscoring Science 18-11 in the fourth.
“They played hard. That’s the thing, Lake Region’s always played hard. They’re tough, they play together and it just so happened in that first half they didn’t make many shots,” Dryburgh said. “I don’t know if it was anything we were doing or if they just weren’t making them. That was probably the biggest difference in the entire game.”
Offensive rebounding was a major key to the Wildcat win. Science pulled down 17 of their own misses, which they turned into 18 points. The Royals could only muster second-chance points four points in the loss.
“It’s an important piece to what we do. We’ve got to be able to rebound our misses more often than not,” Dryburgh said. “For us to be able to attack the glass is part of our offensive strategy. We have to be able to get second-chance opportunities.”
Leading the attack on the glass was Zaraya March. The guard snagged seven offensive boards with a total of 13 on the night. She also her squad in assists with half a dozen, which she matched in points.
“She just plays with such good energy that it helps us,” Dryburgh said. “Z can affect the game in a lot of different ways, not just on the scoring side of things. She can rebound it, get steals and she brings a length at that wing spot that’s helpful for us.”
Science’s dynamic post duo of Kate Carlson and Nikki Metcalfe scored 12 and 10, respectively, with a bulk of their production coming in the first half. Emma Nielsen also hit double digits with 10 while also swiping a team-high three steals.
Next up for NDSCS (23-6) is their final regular season game at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. They’ll host Dakota College at Bottineau in the final home game of the season.
“It’ll be another good game,” Dryburgh said. “Hopefully people will come out and say goodbye to the Lady Wildcats for one more year.”
