The North Dakota State College of Science football team was dialed in when they made the quick trip to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to take on M-State. Their offense scored in every quarter and the defense was stellar from start to finish of the 51-0 Wildcat win on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“I’m proud of both sides of the ball. Being able to put up some points and then putting a shutout up, that doesn’t come easy,” NDSCS coach Eric Issendorf said. “It was great preparation. I was really proud of our kids’ character and how they handled themselves on the field.”
The Cats took a 32-0 lead into halftime. Desean Phillips hit the century-mark for the fourth time this season with 131 yards on only 13 carries, scoring twice on runs of 20 and 38 yards, respectively. Josh Cunningham also went in for a rushing score from a yard out and Trashawn McMillan threw a pair of scoring strikes in the high-scoring half. Hauling in the first one was KeyShawn Goins on a 19-yard hookup and Cordell Pimienta snagged a 23-yard TD right before halftime.
Pimienta didn’t just dazzle at wide receiver, but he also took some snaps as the Wildcat quarterback. His first carry found the endzone on a run that made the defense look silly, but was waved off due to a penalty.
Kordell Ellis bulldozed in for a two-yard score and the final two NDSCS TDs were from defensive players. A hit on the quarterback set up a high throw into Deon Harris’ arms, which was returned for a 10-yard pick six.
“We just wanted to bring pressure and not let them breathe,” Issendorf said. “We’re talking about finishing so we get used to that down the road. We’re trying to put guys in situations where they’re stressful and they threw it up and we scored. It was fun.”
Caleb Kennedy, who has played defensive line the past two years for Science, spent some time in the backfield at fullback. His first carry saw the big man nearly break loose for a touchdown and later in the drive he scored on a one-yard plunge.
“It was good. Caleb has been kind of recruited that way as maybe a fullback at the next level. We just wanted to get him some opportunities there,” Issendorf said.
Next up for NDSCS (4-1) is another road game. They’ll take on Northland Community and Technical College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The Wildcats hope to avenge their only two losses of the season last year, including the conference championship game.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Passing
Trashawn McMillan- 7-10 121 yds, 2 TDs
T.J. Owens- 3-6 46 yds
Cordell Pimienta- 1-1 16 yds
Rushing
Desean Phillips- 13 carries, 131 yds, 2 TDs
Caleb Kennedy- 2 carries, 16 yds, TD
Cordell Ellis- 3 carries, 13 yds, TD
Josh Cunningham- 2 carries, 6 yds, TD
Receiving
Pimienta- 2 catches, 56 yds, TD
KeyShawn Goins- 4 catches, 39 yds, TD
Jonathan Griffin- 1 catch, 35 yds
Defense
QuaSean Robinson- 3 solos, 5 assists
Trenton Funches- 2 solos, 4 assists, sack
Deon Harris- 2 solos, INT, TD
Special Teams
Spencer Skeesick- 2-5 XPs
Jon Halaska- 3 punts, 84 yds
