Wildcats knock off Mystics

Jalen Ennen goes up to serve in the third set of their Mon-Dak Conference match against Bismarck State College Monday, March 8 at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats defeated the Mystics in four sets. 

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

No. 11 North Dakota State College of Science took down No. 12 Bismarck State for the second time this season in four sets (25-27, 25-13, 25-19, 29-27). 

The Wildcats were coming off of their first loss of the season against the University of Jamestown's Junior Varsity team Saturday, March 6. The Wildcats also dropped their first set in conference of the season. This was a much needed win after losing their first match of the season Saturday. 

"It's good for us," Head coach Jane Passa said about the way their team has handled the adversity over the last two games facing deficits. 

The Mystics are one of the only teams that gives the Wildcats a challenge in the Mon-Dak Conference. Passa said their defense has been key against the Wildcats.

"They played really good defense, they go end to end with their offense and run their middles very well," Passa said. 

Ally Gruber totaled 19 kills, which was the most while Bailee Brommenschenkel had 13 kills. Bismarck native Kaitlyn Emmil had 12 kills for the Wildcats, which was third on the team. Jalen Ennen had 10 kills. Kortney Carney totaled a season high 55 assists. 

"They know what this game means, it means the conference championship hopefully. This is a big stepping stone to get to nationals," Passa said. 

They'll face Bismarck State College again Tuesday, March 8 on the road. 

