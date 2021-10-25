The North Dakota State College of Science football team (9-0, No. 2 NJCAA DIII) implemented a no-fly zone over Frank Vertin Field Sunday, Oct. 24 vs. the Mesabi Range College Norsemen.
NDSCS intercepted five Norsemen passes and Daemond Gibbons returned a fumble to the house, as the Wildcats improved to 9-0 with a 44-21 home win in the MCAC quarterfinal round.
NDSCS defeated the Norsemen a week earlier with an explosive air attack. Sunday’s contest was all about laying the boom on defense and grinding the game down in the rushing column. T.J. Owens led the Cats’ backfield with 10 carries for 62 yards and one TD. Owens did not shy away from contact, refusing to go out of bounds and using his shoulder as a battering ram on several plays near the sideline and at the goal line.
“We were consistent. Our identity is to throw the football, but we do have to keep defenses honest with the run,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “T.J. is a leader, he understands what’s going on and he’s great in pass protection. He’s a threat in the backfield because he’s so strong and he’s a student of the game. He understands the quarterback position, too.”
Marselio Mendez owns real estate in the end zone. He lived there again Sunday, catching his NJCAA Division III-leading 13th touchdown on a streak up the middle to open the scoring. Mendez led the ‘Cats with four receptions and 55 yards. Demetrius Coleman also found the end zone in quarter three, shedding two tacklers for a 16-yard score that put NDSCS up 31-21.
On the next play from scrimmage following Coleman’s TD catch, Mesabi Range ran a counter play and began to push the pile forward. That’s when Gibbons rushed to the pile and ripped the football out, recovering it himself and trotting into the end zone for a back-breaking touchdown. Gibbons added an interception in the fourth quarter to cap off his high-flying performance.
Manny Garcia, Rob Jones, Isaiah Nunn and Reggie Morrow also recorded interceptions for NDSCS. Jones was credited with a forced fumble, his second of the season.
“We didn’t really change anything (in the secondary), we just tried to clean up what we’re doing, making sure that we’re where we should be based on route combinations and things like that,” Issendorf said. “Our secondary is just outstanding, we have a lot of depth there. Guys stepped up when we needed them to and made some big plays.”
Garcia intercepted a 29-yard quarterback heave in the end zone as time expired in the first half. Mesabi Range recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff and returned it for a touchdown. The next kickoff, an onside, was also recovered by the Norsemen, resulting in a one-yard touchdown run that cut the Wildcats’ lead to 24-21 and sent the Norsemen sideline into a frenzy.
Ultimately, cleaning up the kick return was all NDSCS needed to throw water on the fire. Mesabi Range was unable to navigate a fearsome front and an air-tight secondary that held them to -16 rushing yards and forced them to pass 61 times.
William Katchmark was a dominant force on the line for NDSCS, coming up with an early sack and batting down a screen pass later in the game. Gibbons and Sylvester Ware IV led the team with seven tackles each. Adam Chudecke, Tavion Wells, Karter Wensmann and Morrow tallied six stops each.
Star edge rusher Jaderian Johnson was ejected from the contest early. Johnson was trailing a pass play and made contact with the Norseman receiver to the head area when he changed direction as Johnson caught up with the play and attempted to make a hit.
“It wasn’t a violent thing, it was a bang-bang play that happened. He will be back for next week,” Issendorf said.
Graedyn Buell was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when he took a shot in the pocket. The NDSCS quarterback finished the game with 122 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 48 rushing yards and one ground score.
“He got hit in the back and hit in the front. It bent him kinda awkward. We’ll just treat it and go from there,” Issendorf said. “The good thing is, we’ve got Jemal (Brown) sitting there who just got player of the week in the nation, then T.J. is always ready to go. We’ll be fine, he’ll heal up. Graedyn is a tough kid.”
The No. 2-ranked Wildcats host a highly-anticipated semifinal showdown vs. M-State Fergus Falls at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. NDSCS defeated the Spartans 34-28 in their previous matchup this season, a Wahpeton Daily News Game of the Year candidate where tensions ran high.
“It’s just another game. They obviously want what we have. For us it’s just about playing our game,” Issendorf said. “They’re different and we’re different from that first game. We’ll dial some things up and hopefully we’ll get after them a little bit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.