Wildcats' March named Player of the Week

NDSCS Wildcats' guard Zaraya MArch was named NJCAA Division I player of the week from Feb. 15-21. 

North Dakota State College of Science guard Zaraya March was named NJCAA Division I National Player of the Week. 

Zaraya averaged 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game this past week. The Wildcats had a 3-1 record against Williston State College, Dakota College of Bottineau and Dawson Community College. 

March is one of the leading scorers for not only the Wildcats, but the NJCAA as well. She leads the Wildcats in She leads the team with rebounds and is second in scoring. She also leads the NJCAA in total rebounds with 135 (As of Tuesday, Feb. 23). 

