North Dakota State College of Science took care of business to take their regional title last week, earning them a spot in the North Central District Championship.
Science hosted Malcolm X College on Saturday, March 7 with a trip to the national tournament on the line. The Wildcats got off to a slow start, but finished off with three near-perfect quarters to claim a 79-36 win on their home floor.
“We’re excited. Obviously, you work all year for opportunities to be able to go to a national tournament and for us to be able to get to that point, we’re just happy we were able to do that,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said.
The opening quarter was the most competitive of the night with the Hawks leading 14-12 at the end of the period. Malcolm X’s players were getting some wild floaters to drop in and they stretched the lead to six points at the beginning of the second quarter. Science closed out the half with a 24-6 run to take control of the game.
“Every game you’re going to have some nerves. We came out and got ourselves down in a little bit of a hole there in the first quarter,” Dryburgh said. “From that point on we started to get more paint touches and started to wear them down a little bit. Then the girls kind of relaxed a little and were able to finish it off.”
The Wildcats had all the momentum coming out of halftime and came out firing. Science scored the first 14 points of the second half to make it a 27-point lead. Justyna Butler got the ball rolling with back-to-back triples to get the gym rocking.
Their fourth quarter also began with a monster run with the Wildcats coming out with an 18-0 run. Monique Wooten put on a show, scoring or assisting on 13 of the points in the run. It was fitting for the sophomore crew to turn in one of their best showings of the season considering they were kept out of the tournament last season.
“It’s huge. This is what you do when you come here. You want to go to the national tournament,” Dryburgh said. “It’s a goal of ours every year and for them to be able to punch that ticket is a good little piece.”
Twelve Wildcats got in the scoring column in the lopsided affair. Freshman Isabel Thomas received the loudest reception after burying a corner triple to send her teammates into a frenzy.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing things the right way,” Dryburgh said. “I thought our girls played hard throughout entirety of it and it was nice to be able to reward some of the kids that maybe don’t get in a ton of those games with a little bit of playing time.”
After failing to clinch the top seed in the Region 13 Tournament, Science didn’t think they’d get another home game this year. Being able to win the qualifying game on their home court made the experience that much sweeter.
“It was really fun because we weren’t on the home court last week,” Dryburgh said. “I think it added a little bit extra momentum for them and the fan support was great. It was great to see people getting behind us and we loved it.”
The upcoming trip to Lubbock, Texas, will be the third in the last four seasons for Science. The 22nd-seeded NDSCS squad (27-6) will take on Georgia Tech (30-2), who are seeded 11th.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Points
Kate Carlson- 13
Justyna Butler- 10
Monique Wooten- 9
Rebounds
Nikki Metcalfe- 11
Carlson- 8
Olivia Williams- 6
Assists
Butler- 3
Anajiah Wallace- 3
Steals
Zaraya March- 4
Butler- 2
Carlson- 2
Blocks
Metcalfe- 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.