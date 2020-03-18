After finding out the NJCAA National Tournament was postponed, North Dakota State College of Science had to sit back and hope they’d be back on the floor on April 20.
Their hopes were crushed on Monday, March 16 when they were informed the national tournament wasn’t going to happen. The NJCAA followed the NCAA’s lead and decided to cancel the tourney to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a week emotionally,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “I just feel bad for the girls that they don’t get to see their hard work pay off at a national tournament, but understand that there’s bigger things going on than basketball.”
Dryburgh’s had conversations with multiple players already and thanked them for their commitment to the program this season.
“Itexted them all and obviously we all wanted to be able to be together if there was news like this, but it wasn’t an option for us,” Dryburgh said. “We’re just kind of all kind of stuck right now I think.”
The campus is currently closed and the team is hoping to get together for a celebration once they’re able to meet together.
“I think we need to get through these next couple weeks and see where everything is at as far as school goes and just kind of take it day by day. We’d love to be able to get together at some point, but we have to be sure we can do that first,” Dryburgh said.
The Wildcats will bid farewell to sophomores Justyna Butler, Kate Carlson, Gabby Hahn, Nikki Metcalfe, Emma Nielsen, Emma Ogitchida and Monique Wooten. Carlson and Metcalfe earned All-Conference honors in their final season as Wildcats.
Science’s last game of their 27-6 campaign was a 79-36 blowout of Malcolm X College in the North Central District Championship. The victory was claimed on their home court after having to play their regional tournament on the road, which they won over hosting Bismarck State College by a score of 80-65.
“Not a lot of teams can finish their season on a win, so if there’s one plus at least the last basketball memory the sophomores will have on their home court is winning,” Dryburgh said.
