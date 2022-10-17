Wildcats outlast Norse, 29-20
Graedyn Buell (13) and Drew Boxwell (9) each had a hand in the Wildcats' 29-20 victory at Mesabi Range. Boxwell approached 200 yards passing in his first career start prior to exiting in the third quarter with an injury. 

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Ugly victories are just fine on the football field. There’s no such thing as a pretty loss. North Dakota State College of Science got the job done Saturday, Oct. 15, in a 29-20 victory over Mesabi Range. The win comes one week after the Wildcats grinded out a 14-10 win at Rochester.

Mesabi cleared its snow-covered field prior to kickoff, but the surface remained wet and frosty. That didn’t stop Drew Boxwell from throwing the football as he took the start in place of a banged-up Graedyn Buell. Boxwell completed 10 of 17 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He connected on a 45-yard score to Marselio Mendez and a 64-yard strike to Jaxon Wienbar. Boxwell added 20 yards and one score as a runner.



