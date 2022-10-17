Wildcats outlast Norse, 29-20

Graedyn Buell (13) and Drew Boxwell (9) each had a hand in the Wildcats' 29-20 victory at Mesabi Range. Boxwell approached 200 yards passing in his first career start prior to exiting in the third quarter with an injury.
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Ugly victories are just fine on the football field. There’s no such thing as a pretty loss. North Dakota State College of Science got the job done Saturday, Oct. 15, in a 29-20 victory over Mesabi Range. The win comes one week after the Wildcats grinded out a 14-10 win at Rochester.
Mesabi cleared its snow-covered field prior to kickoff, but the surface remained wet and frosty. That didn’t stop Drew Boxwell from throwing the football as he took the start in place of a banged-up Graedyn Buell. Boxwell completed 10 of 17 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He connected on a 45-yard score to Marselio Mendez and a 64-yard strike to Jaxon Wienbar. Boxwell added 20 yards and one score as a runner.
Wienbar logged 128 all-purpose yards and Mendez finished with four receptions for 98 yards and a pair of 40-plus yard touchdowns. In a game where Science averaged 2.9 yards per rush, speed at wide receiver was a difference maker.
NDSCS took a 14-12 lead into the half. The score stayed there until the 23-second mark of the third quarter, when Trinate Jacobs was flagged for intentional grounding in the Norse end zone, leading to a safety which gave the ‘Cats a 16-12 lead. Jacobs struggled mightily, completing 16 of 26 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Erik Lumpkin continued his reign of terror, intercepting Jacobs and returning it 40 yards for his second pick of the season. Tristin Wiggins had the other interception, also his second of the year. Sacks by Neal LaPlant, William Katchmark, Preston Yohnke and Jaylin Nieman-Burnett added to the madness for Mesabi.
Manny Garcia recovered his own forced fumble. The sophomore linebacker is having an outstanding campaign with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two sacks. Garcia’s six tackles on Saturday trailed only Wiggins (7) and Deonte George (10).
Boxwell went down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury in the third quarter. Buell, nursing a sore foot, entered the game and completed all four of his passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. With 9:53 remaining in the fourth quarter and NDSCS leading 16-12, Buell found Mendez on a 42-yard connection down the sideline. The sophomore wideout drug his corner into the end zone to give the Wildcats some breathing room.
The Norse switched directions and replaced Jacobs with former NDSCS quarterback Jemal Brown, who torched his current team with 424 yards passing and five touchdowns in his only start last season. Brown scored on a 1-yard run and completed the two-point conversion pass to Aundreus Griffin (6 receptions, 96 yards, touchdown) to make it a 23-20 Wildcat lead.
The Wildcats finished strong on a 75-yard drive that shaved 6:30 off the game clock, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown run by Porter Howey to put the game out of reach.
The ground attack was led by Aaron Grant’s 41-yard effort, as Mesabi clamped down with nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Seven different Wildcats logged at least one carry, and eight players tallied at least one catch in the game.
Coach Eric Issendorf and company will gladly throw the optics out the window and point to their 6-1 record and No. 2 seed in the upcoming Minnesota College Athletic Conference playoffs as reason for optimism. The one blemish on NDSCS’ record — a 35-29 home loss to No. 1-ranked M-State Fergus Falls. Records reset for the postseason calendar, however, as the ‘Cats hope to chart a collision course to the championship game.
The Wildcats host Vermillion Community College at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the opening round of MCAC playoffs at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium.
