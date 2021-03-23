Wildcats overpower Tetons

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) defeated Williston State College Tetons 71-62 Tuesday, March 23 to go to 12-8 on the season.
The Wildcats were off to a fast start against the Tetons and finished the last 3:13 of the quarter on a 15-2 run, closed out by an Ambah Kowcun buzzer-beater. NDSCS was up 42-17 with just under six minutes remaining in the first half until Williston cut down the Wildcat lead to 13 going into halftime.
"I thought we maintained a level of playing hard that I thought we lost against Bismarck on Saturday," Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. "We continued to plug away and we shot a little bit better. We hit some big shots that we needed, which wasn't there the other day."
The Tetons threw a 2-3 zone at the Wildcats' offense to slice into the lead. The lead went all the way down to nine points in the fourth quarter.
"We get a little stagnant and start watching," Jacobson said. "The positive part is for us is that we get open looks, I feel good about those."
Brooke Peters had 12 points for the Wildcats on four made three-pointers.
"When Brooke's making shots, I feel really good about it," Jacobson said. "She does a lot of the small things that you don't see. She's a good talker, she makes those extra passes, she does a lot of things that other kids don't do."
Jacobson will conclude his first season as the Head Coach of the Wildcats women's basketball program Thursday against United Tribes Technical College. He and the Wildcats have gone above and beyond with just seven healthy players for most of the season. The Wildcats will host an opponent to be determined for the first round of the regional tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
