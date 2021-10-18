MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — The No. 2-ranked North Dakota State College of Science football team (8-0) is undefeated heading into playoffs with its highest ranking since 1999.
The Wildcats defeated Mesabi Range College Saturday, Oct. 16 by a score of 37-13 to complete a perfect regular season in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.
“We didn’t think about how we’d finish. It was just our motto of trying to win the day,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “I don’t think we sat there before this started and said ‘Oh man, we’ve got the best team in the league.’ We just tried to develop kids and this is where we’re at.”
NDSCS beat Mesabi Range 23-22 in its season opener. In that one, the Wildcats went ahead on a one-yard rushing TD by Nate McCallum in the fourth quarter and sealed the game on a goal line interception by Daemond Gibbons.
Saturday’s matchup was much different. With starting quarterback Graedyn Buell held out by some bumps and bruises, Jemal Brown made his first collegiate start, shredding the Norsemen with 424 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Brown had a field day, connecting with Marselio Mendez 11 times for 152 yards and three scores.
Brown showed no fear in the pocket. Despite being sacked six times, he remained razor sharp with 23 completions on 27 attempts. Brown’s other two touchdown passes went to Demetrius Coleman and Brady Borgen.
Mendez has racked up 670 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns — both lead the NJCAA Division III. Coleman is third in the nation with 644 receiving yards.
“Jemal got the reigns and you saw what he was able to do,” Issendorf said. “Going into this one knowing he was going to be the guy really helped him mentally. He showed confidence in everybody. There was a couple times where he had to sit in there and take a shot, there were times where he had great protection and there were times where our receivers made plays.”
The Wildcat offense averaged 8.57 yards per play, nearly a first down every snap. Despite surrendering 315 passing yards to Charles Fiuza Jr., the NDSCS defense made him labor through 42 attempts. The Norsemen converted 6-of-13 third down attempts and managed only one rushing yard in the game.
“We always want to stop the run right away,” Issendorf said. “We want to hold firm there and kind of make teams have to throw the football. You can’t let them wear you out with the run. Defensively, the only stat that really matters is the point total. If they get a bunch of yards one way or the other and we give up less than two touchdowns, we’re in good shape.”
Brown also connected through the air on big hitters to Kemar Graham (24 yards), Borgen (38 yards), Dayton Smith (32 yards) and Ethan Kelley (29 yards). The passing game was highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown bomb to Mendez.
“Wide receivers always want the ball,” Issendorf said. “It’s nothing personal against the other guy, they just have confidence in their ability and want the ball. Sometimes they have to have a little patience and now their patience is starting to pay off. We’re seeing more balls thrown to the three, four and five guys.”
Tavion Wells hauled in his third interception of the season. Sylvester Ware IV and Treshone Goley-Buchanan led the ‘Cats with six tackles each. Ware IV and Demarian Jordan both forced fumbles and Isaiah Henderson recovered one for the Wildcats.
NDSCS will host the Norsemen for a third showdown in the quarterfinal round of MCAC playoffs Sunday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton.
“It’s a new season now. Our guys are on board with that,” Issendorf said.
