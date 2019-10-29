North Dakota State College of Science found themselves in another defensive battle against Dakota College at Bottineau. Neither team could get their offense going and it was a 7-0 Wildcat lead for most of the contest. Tavion Wells broke the game open with a pick-six and the Cats moved on to the second round with a 27-0 victory.
“(Wells’ touchdown) was huge because Bottineau did a good job of stopping the run and kind of holding us to long-yardage situations. It was really good of the defense to step up and have the offense’s back,” NDSCS coach Eric Issendorf said.
The first Science score was set up by another massive interception. Nate Clark leaped for a batted pass and nearly took it for six, getting tackled inside the Bottineau five. Desean Phillips went in for the first of his two TDs on the day to give his team the lead at the half.
“When we can run the football and play good defense we got a shot at anything. I thought our defense really stepped up and kept the field position a non-factor and made some big plays,” Issendorf said.
Once NDSCS made it a two-score game, the offense found their groove. Phillips had another short-yardage TD and Brendan McMillan broke free for a 40-yard score to put the final nail in the coffin. It was the longest run of the season for the third-string tailback.
“We were just going to stay true to what we do. We try to take a few shots here and there, but we’re going to rely on our big boys up front, our running backs and our receivers who are doing a good job of blocking downfield,” Issendorf said. “It’s fun. (McMillan’s) got to sit behind two really good players and we know B-Mac is special and he’s going to be a really good football player.”
Another player making his impact felt in the run game was starting quarterback T.J. Owens. The freshman showed his toughness all day, taking some big shots from the hard-hitting Lumberjacks and getting right back up.
“When we can get him going, running the football and making plays, it just builds on to his confidence,” Issendorf said. “It’s hard to account for a quarterback being a (defensive coordinator) and just knowing how you’re trying to stop running backs and you add a quarterback to the mix and it’s another guy you’ve got to try to defend.”
Science (8-1) will get another shot at Itasca Community College, who handed the Wildcats their lone loss of the season. Kickoff for the MCAC Semifinal game is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
