In the midst of one of the wettest, windiest springs in recent memory, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton high school softball team has played zero games. North Dakota State College of Science (22-8) has played 30.
The Wildcats are shining under an extended spotlight, as all other sports have been postponed or cancelled by North Dakota’s nasty weather. There’s no doubt about it, coach Mike Oehlke’s squad is seizing the moment and grabbing the headlines.
NDSCS is a traditionally dominant JUCO name. Its success on the softball diamond isn’t necessarily a storyline. The team’s impressive statistics, however, have them ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA DIII and warrant a deep dive into the scorebook.
Running rampant
NDSCS stole 68 bases in 55 games last season. Through 30 games this year, the Wildcats lead the nation with 110 stolen bases, eight more than Herkimer College. Josie Buhr ranks second with 32 swipes and Noelle Forstner is sixth with 22. Grace Foster and Amanda Hiner have combined for 25 steals, placing them both in the top 20.
A look at the numbers shows a 26-point decrease in team batting average and nearly a 90-point drop in slugging percentage. The Wildcats haven’t just traded power for contact and speed, they’ve been selective swingers, with 14 more walks than last season in 25 less games. Only Joliet has more walks (125).
Schott and Strauss, strikeout queens
The Wildcats’ earned run average is similar to 2021, but the strikeout numbers pop off the page, led by the flamethrower arm of Katelyn Strauss. The Spokane, Washington, pitcher is 13-4 and leads the country with 178 strikeouts. Strauss heads the rotation with sophomore Sydney Schott, who wore the national strikeout crown herself in 2021 with 200 Ks. Schott was involved in a car accident early in the season, forcing the ace to overcome a concussion and restart her training.
Schott is 5-1 and back to sitting hitters down, holding opponents to three runs and fanning 13 in her past three outings. In total, NDSCS has three horses in the stable. Ashley Bisping has been key at the back end, posting a 4-3 record with 43.1 innings under her belt.
Any place, any time
A big reason why NDSCS is only 10 wins away from matching its 2021 output, is the ability to perform in neutral and away games. The ‘Cats are 14-8 in those contests compared to a 13-20 mark a season ago. NDSCS mauled some high-level NJCAA DI, DII and NAIA teams in mid-March and hasn’t looked back.
Fearless freshmen
NDSCS rosters seven qualified .300 hitters. Four of them are freshmen. Kylee Jansen bats .375, Hiner hits .355, Brianna Switzler .310 and Foster .300.
Shailyn Pachel has done damage in her 16 appearances, slashing .405/.480/.690 in the major hitting categories. She has two homers, four doubles and one triple. Pachel splits time at catcher with defensive dynamo Mattea Binstock (.980 fielding, 10 assists, three errors).
Sophomore sluggers
Buhr has a spray chart that looks like a Bob Ross painting, spattering the outfield for a .395 average. When Ellie Miller squares up a riseball, it gets out of the park in a hurry. She’s second on the team in homers (3), trailing only Maxine Ebel (4).
Ebel is a strong player who tends to give the ball a facelift when she steps into the batter's box. She has a rare combination of power and patience with a team-high 20 walks. Her .324 average and .474 on-base percentage fits beautifully in the heart of the order. She’s provided 23 RBIs while holding down first base.
Miller is more prone to ditching contact for power, but her teammates won’t complain, because she’s driven them in 22 times. Her .292 average won’t scare pitchers away, but her ability to run into one at any given moment is huge in the bottom half of the order.
NJCAA DIII Softball Poll — Week 3 — April 18, 2022
1.) Rock Valley College (26-6) - 80 pts
2.) Corning Community College (15-5) - 72 pts
3.) Herkimer College (15-5) - 64 pts
4.) NDSCS (22-8) - 56 pts
5.) Owens Community College (16-10) - 48 pts
6.) Suffolk Community College (10-3) - 40 pts
7.) Brookdale Community College (18-6) - 32 pts
8.) St. Cloud Technical & Community College (20-2) - 24 pts
9.) Anoka-Ramsey Community College (15-10) - 16 pts
10.) Rowan College South Jersey - Gloucester (20-13) - 8 pts
Receiving Votes: Middlesex
